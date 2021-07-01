NI to Host Virtual Investor Conference on August 17th

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the investment community.

NATI Virtual Investor Conference



NI will host a virtual investor conference on August 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT. The link to the livestream will be available at ni.com/nati. At the conclusion of the event, a replay of all presentations and additional content will be available on demand on the company’s investor relations homepage.

NI’s executive leadership team will provide an in-depth overview of the company, business segments and financials, including:

Framework for continued value creation through software

Strategy to drive long-term growth through secular drivers

Execution of long-term operating model through leverage and scale

Advantage of people and purpose

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call



In addition, NI will host the Q2 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT. Interested parties can listen at www.ni.com/call or dial (855) 212-2361 and enter confirmation code 6289401.

About NI



At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Any other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Contacts

Marissa Vidaurri



Head of Investor Relations



(512) 683-5215