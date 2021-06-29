NI Connect Reveals the Role of Software and Test Data for Tomorrow’s Innovations

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (NASDAQ: NATI) will host NI Connect on July 27-28. This free virtual experience will explore how test and data analytics will shape the world’s newest innovations and advancements.

Attendees will hear stories from innovators around the world and preview the latest NI products that empower them to Engineer Ambitiously™. Industry leaders will share cutting-edge research at the forefront of tomorrow’s technology, including 6G, digital transformation and autonomous systems.

“Every step of the product life cycle produces valuable data, especially the real-world data from test,” Eric Starkloff, NI CEO. “While this test data has been historically overlooked, we believe it has the unique power to significantly enhance product performance. At NI Connect, we’ll explore the role that software and test data and analytics can play to accelerate innovation and drive performance of the world’s most important technological advancements.”

What: NI Connect (virtual)

Live opening keynote in all regions NI CEO Eric Starkloff, joined by customers and technology partners, will kick off the event by sharing NI’s vision for a software-connected and data-driven product lifecycle.

New product technical sessions and demos that bring this vision to life

Industry trends and insights sessions that explore the future of test: The Critical Role of Digital Transformation in the Age of Rapid Innovation The Future of Cellular Communications Beyond the PC: The Evolution of Test and Measurement Processing The Evolution of Autonomous Systems

R&D expert sessions Connect with the technical experts behind NI’s products in live Q&A sessions.



When:

Americas — July 27, 2021 / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time

— July 27, 2021 / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time Asia Pacific — July 28, 2021 / 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. China Standard Time

— July 28, 2021 / 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. China Standard Time Europe, Middle East, Africa — July 28, 2021 / 2:00 – 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time

Register:

More Information: Visit the NI Connect event page

