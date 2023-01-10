<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NI Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Meetings
Business Wire

NI Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Meetings

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website: ni.com/nati.

What:

NI Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time

Where:

Live webcast is available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Management will also host investor meetings at these upcoming conferences:

Needham Growth Conference

January 10, 2023

New York, NY

Susquehanna Technology Conference

March 2, 2023

New York, NY

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

March 7, 2023

San Francisco, CA

A live webcast for these events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies

Contacts

Marissa Vidaurri

Head of Investor Relations

(512) 683-5215

marissa.vidaurri@ni.com

For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati

Articoli correlati

PerkinElmer To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023; Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEAM, Anywhere/AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Cohu to Participate at 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PerkinElmer To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023; Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Business Wire