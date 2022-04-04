NI Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (NASDAQ: NATI) announced today it will release its first quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, ni.com.

What: NATI Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the company’s website at ni.com/nati Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (855) 212-2361 Participant International Dial-In Number: (678) 809-1538 Conference ID: 4984403 Replay: The webcast will be archived on the NI events website at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm.

