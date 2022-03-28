NFT LA to Feature Top Artists and Entertainers

The four-day gathering aims to harness NFT innovation to aid artists and other creators in the Web3 economy

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT LA, the largest gathering of Web3 and NFT builders, thinkers and enthusiasts ever to hit the American West Coast, announced today a lineup of speakers that aims to further cement the meteoric rise of non-fungible tokens as an enduring cultural and artistic movement that will empower artists and help usher forth a new era of digital creativity.

Among a star-studded list of over 200 speakers are Cory Van Lew, a visual artist known for NFT works that blend brilliant colors with positive vibes, Asad Malik, CEO of Augmented Reality app Jadu, and Avery Akkineni, president of Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vayner NFT. The three will be joining such heavyweight attendees as tech founder Mark Cuban and DJ Steve Aoki for discussions that will range from the role played by NFTs in metaverse worlds, music and sports to cryptographically protected personal-identification tools.

“It’s more than just exciting that so many bright personalities and thinkers in both entertainment and Web3 innovation are coming together for this event – it’s also critical that we use this unique venue provided by the people behind NFT LA to exchange idea so we can build a world that can benefit from advances in digital-asset technology like NFTs,” said Eathan Janney, Co-Founder of Edge of Company, Inc, producing the event.

The four-day event – to be held in downtown Los Angeles on March 28-31 – will also feature a host of evening entertainment that includes performances by such musical sensations as Sir Mix-a-Lot, the rap star of Baby Got Back. The idea of fusing the knowledge-sharing at the event itself with the opportunity to experience the famed nightlife of Los Angeles was a deliberate move by NFT LA’s organizers, The Edge of Company, founders of The Edge of NFT Podcast.

“A key theme here is to bring the energy of NFTs to a broader audience – doing so in a way that reflects the utility of this groundbreaking technology by getting industry leaders and prominent influencers together to elevate ideas that can help transform entertainment in a way that is more beneficial to both users and consumers,” said Jeff Kelley, Edge Co-Founder.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend NFT LA, coming from a diverse range of backgrounds and industries, with the event slated to be the largest of its kind ever held in Los Angeles and, perhaps, west of the Mississippi.

NFT LA is also proud to announce the official NFTLA Online + Meta Pass for the conference. Global consumers will now be able to access premium keynotes, panels, and live entertainment – hand selected for streaming and the Metaverse. This exclusive package includes premium keynotes and panels, hand selected for online streaming and the Metaverse experience. The NFTLA Online Pass also includes live entertainment featuring Steve Aoki and the Pink Floyd Experience by ThinkNFT. Content will be streaming from March 29-31, with VOD playback available through April 30. Tickets are now available at NFTLA.in.live/buy for $19.95. NFTLA Online + Meta is powered by IN.LIVE, an industry leading Web2+Web3 ticketing and streaming solution featuring advanced access control (including NFT ticket gating), HD streaming. NFT + metaverse integration is being conducted by Chicken Waffle.

A broad range of companies creating the building blocks and digital IP for maximizing the utility of NFTs and spurring mainstream adoption have joined NFT LA as co-creation partners to bring additional awareness to the potential this industry offers. For example, Radio Caca will be the sponsor of the Empowering Women panel hosted by Debbie Soon of HUG, a Web3 space dedicated to uplifting creators and collectors through groupHUG, the creator accelerator program, and HUBhug, a review and aggregation platform for NFT projects.

Other sponsors include: Quoth.ai, SOMA Technologies, Numbers Protocol, Enjinstarter, Exile Content Studio, Polker, Livepeer, Cavrnus Inc., Hypersign, Outlaw.io, TRON DAO, Rarible, Play It Forward DAO, The Fracture – Sol Gods, Jam City, ARIA Exchange, SportsIcon, Doc Hollywood, CyberKongz, Atlas Space, Boba.Network, Space Runners, Ripple and Animoca Brands.

For more information about NFT LA, please visit this website: www.nftla.live/

About NFT LA

Featuring musical artists, actors, athletes and Web3 innovators, NFT LA is the foremost event in the realm of NFT technology. The gathering will bring together more than 3,000 from around the world for a wide variety of discussions and panels that focus on harnessing the power of NFT technology so as to empower users of the internet, including creators and everyday users. The event is being organized by The Edge of Company, founders of The Edge of NFT Podcast.

