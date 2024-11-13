Nexval.ai’s Cloud and AI Services Set New Standards for Operational Efficiency

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Nexval.ai, a pioneer in AI-driven mortgage technology solutions, is partnering with multiple cloud service providers to enhance its suite of cloud offerings. This will help businesses achieve cloud readiness and maximize operational efficiency.





Beyond simply migrating data, Nexval.ai’s solutions empower companies to scale effectively, secure data, and tap into the potential of AI.

Soumen Sarkar, COO of Nexval.ai, explains, “In today’s fast-paced environment, cloud adoption must be strategic to deliver lasting value. Our services are built to optimize infrastructure, reduce operational costs, and make the transition to the cloud a transformative experience by tailoring strategies to each client’s infrastructure, automating workflows to maximize efficiency, and ensuring a seamless migration with minimal business disruption.

A cloud transition is not just a “lift and shift” of applications and databases; it’s a re-architecture that leverages cloud capabilities. Nexval.ai ensures cloud-native AI deployments, amplifying business performance through intelligent decisioning, workflow optimization, and timely insights.

Souren Sarkar, CMB, CEO of Nexval.ai, adds, “By harnessing the power of AI-driven automation, our cloud-based solutions create a flexible, secure, and forward-thinking infrastructure for businesses. Our carefully designed integrations ensure smooth collaboration between systems, reducing delays and maximizing value. As a result, organizations can respond effectively to changing market conditions, seize new opportunities, and achieve tangible results that align with their business goals, ultimately driving lasting success and growth.”

Zine Dot AI: Mortgage Cloud Insights and Strategies

Zine Dot AI is Nexval.ai’s bi-weekly dossier for mortgage professionals that collates and curates relevant information in one convenient place, making it easier for them to stay informed.

With Zine Dot AI, mortgage industry peers gain instant access to key industry trends, latest technology advancements, strategic best practices, and expert insights. The platform also delves into cloud adoption and deployment strategies, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the knowledge to drive business growth.

Zine Dot AI streamlines research and delivers timely updates; inducing smarter decisions, new opportunities, and a competitive edge.

Conclusion

Nexval.ai’s cloud services accelerate digital transformation with strategic assessments, AI-driven workflows, and scalable, cost-efficient solutions. Cloud Readiness Assessments ensure seamless transitions, while AI solutions streamline processes, secure data, and deliver insights—unlocking the full potential of cloud and AI as businesses grow.

For more information, visit nexval.ai.

Contacts

Team Nexval: Info@nexval.ai

Media Inquiries: pr@nexval.ai