Nextivity CEL-FI SOLO RED Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

Game-changing public safety BDA recognized for setting new ease of installation and time of deployment standards for half-watt ERCES

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, today announced its CEL-FI SOLO RED public safety coverage solution won a 2023 BIG Innovation Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The CEL-FI SOLO RED public safety BDA sets new benchmarks for performance and value for half-watt emergency responder communication enhancement systems (ERCES). Leveraging technology from the CEL-FI QUATRA RED public safety DAS – a 2021 BIG Innovation Award winner – SOLO RED revolutionizes and enhances system installation, testing, and approval processes for its class of ERCES. It does this by automating parameters that historically require manual configuration. The system is also designed to support a wide range of structures that don’t require the scalability and extensive coverage footprint that QUATRA RED provides.

CEL-FI SOLO RED features the Nextivity proprietary IntelliBoost® chip to deliver unmatched LMR (Land Mobile Radio) coverage for emergency personnel. The system provides built-in, end-to-end system monitoring as well as industry-leading ease of installation, enabling faster deployment and the quickest pathway for building owners to receive their certificates of occupancy (COO).

“From expensive testing and measurement equipment to lengthy trial-and-error calculations and adjustments, installing a typical ERCES is pricey and can take a system integrator up to a couple of weeks or longer,” said Stephen Kowal, CCO of Nextivity. “With CEL-FI SOLO RED, system integrators can install and commission in as little as one week without the need for additional tools.”

For more information on the Nextivity CEL-FI SOLO RED public safety BDA, please visit https://www.cel-fi.com/solo-red.

