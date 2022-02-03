Nextiva and Five9 Partnership Gains Momentum Driven by Strong Demand to Connect Customer Touch Points

Nextiva also named Breakthrough Partner of the Year by Five9 at annual CX Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextiva, a leading cloud communications company, today announced strong customer demand for its integrated contact center offering with Five9, which demonstrates the surge in interest for bringing unified communications and contact center solutions together to allow companies to better engage with customers, connect team conversations, and drive outstanding customer experience. New customers now include more than one hundred companies using integrated virtual agent and contact center solutions in banking, real estate, transportation, healthcare, and financial service sectors.

Customers want powerful, simple tools that allow them to reduce communications complexity and provide a better overall customer experience. Nextiva’s mission has always been to serve customer needs first. Building on the company’s vision for connected communications, the technical integration and go-to-market alignment with Five9 as a Certified Integrated Network Partner (CINP) was a logical extension of its promise to deliver on this vision.

Customer demand for the integrated solution reflects a shift in the market away from disconnected communications and siloed applications toward tightly integrated tools and workflows that keep customer communication and engagement at the core. Connected Communications, pioneered by Nextiva, helps businesses and teams build stronger relationships with their customers and each other. To rapidly accelerate its vision for Connected Communications, Nextiva announced $200M in funding from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in September 2021.

According to Chris Reaburn, Nextiva CMO, Nextiva is helping level the playing field by making technology accessible, affordable, and available to every size of business.

“We’re helping businesses grow, and better serve customers and keep them happy by giving them the best technology available,” said Reaburn. “The momentum we’re seeing with our Five9 integration proves that customers don’t need fewer single-use tools — they need the right connected tools to solve their growing customer management challenges. Our solution brings together communications and contact center conversations into one place, easily and elegantly making for a much more successful customer experience.”

The unified solution enables seamless calls between Nextiva business phone service and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to help businesses engage with customers, connect team conversations, reduce costs, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows. As a Five9 Certified Integrated Network Partner, customers choose the Nextiva Contact Center solution with confidence because it meets defined technology and regulatory standards, and delivers a reliable, secure, and integrated cloud communications and contact center solution that equips businesses to reimagine and scale their customer experiences.

“Our partnership with Nextiva presented an opportunity to go to market together and help meet the customer demand for integrated cloud communication and contact center solutions,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partners, Five9. “As a result of the distinct value proposition with Nextiva and customer momentum in 2021, Nextiva has been recognized with the Five9 Breakthrough Partner of the Year award for its speed to joint success and overall strategic alignment across the organization.”

To learn more about the power of bringing together UCaaS and CCaaS, download the new eBook “Never Compromise the Customer Experience” by Nextiva and Five9.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the Connected Communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement. Nextiva’s cloud-based NextOS platform brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers, and manage all conversations and relationships in one place.

Nextiva is named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS. Today, more than 100,000 businesses depend on Nextiva with 4B conversations and 12B minutes of talk time flowing through its communication networks each year. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Zimmer



The Hoffman Agency



nextiva@hoffman.com