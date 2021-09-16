Nexthink’s Digital Employee Experience Technology Recognized with One of the Highest Overall Ratings in 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmployeeExperience—Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report for Application Performance Monitoring. With 128 reviews and one of the highest overall rating in the category with a 4.6 out of 5 as of July 2021, Nexthink held the highest score of 94% in customers ranking their willingness to recommend the product, emerging as the leading choice for digital employee experience technologies. Nexthink rated highly in Support Experience (4.7/5.0), Sales Experience (4.6/5.0), Deployment Experience (4.5/5.0), and Product Capabilities (4.6/5.0) as of July 2021. This recognition is identified in the new Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring Report.

Customers note that Nexthink is, “a total dream come true for any organization on a digital transformation journey.” Another customer review said, “Nexthink is not just a tool but an opportunity to transform IT and the perception of IT. With Nexthink, IT becomes proactive, instead of reactive. Not only is Nexthink a user-friendly tool, with a lot of content at your disposal to gain all the necessary knowledge, but the client is provided with Nexthink resources to cover all aspects from technical implementation to business implementation.”

Nexthink is dedicated to helping IT leaders delight people at work through excellent digital experiences. Nexthink’s technology empowers IT teams to understand and proactively manage the Digital Experience of all employees across all platforms, systems and applications, ensuring an optimal performance and adoption of the many digital tools that keep us connected.

“I want to thank all our customers for these positive reviews of our product,” said Pedro Bados, CEO and cofounder of Nexthink. “With the workforce almost completely digital, there is no one who is not affected by digital experience. By providing every person at work a superior digital employee experience, our technology helps companies stay productive, agile and successful. We are proud to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice and are delighted to see the value we bring to our customers.”

Customers went on to note that, “Nexthink was a game changer for us and, with their support, we used it to move from an entirely on-premise support service to an entirely remote one, almost overnight, in response to the Covid lockdowns. It gives us insight we never had before and a way to manage the end-user experience, rather than relying on anecdotes and corridor conversations when something isn’t quite working properly. Also, we had an excellent implementation process, that was thorough and effective.”

To learn more about Nexthink, or to schedule a demo to learn how its technology can support your company’s digital employee experience click here. To read the full report, visit: https://www.nexthink.com/resource/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-application-performance-monitoring/

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, Peer Contributors, 9 September 2021.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees’ daily experiences of technology at the device level – freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

