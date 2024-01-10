NextGen Healthcare Selected by Spectrum Healthcare to Help Address Shortage of Primary and Behavioral Health Professionals

Technology Investments to Support Leading Arizona-based Nonprofit’s Delivery of Whole-Person Care

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–Working to address Arizona’s shortage of primary and behavioral health resources, Spectrum Healthcare, one of the state’s largest nonprofit healthcare providers, has selected NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions, to support its delivery of whole-person care.





According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 82 areas in the state are medically underserved. NAMI Arizona, an affiliate of The National Alliance on Mental Illness, reports that more than 2.8 million Arizona residents live in a community with a shortage of mental health professionals.

Spectrum’s driving mission is to meet these needs by providing integrated mind-body care for patients of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to offering in-person services at its seven locations across Arizona, Spectrum offers both telehealth and in-home services. The growth-minded organization also operates mobile crisis teams in portions of the state and partners with local school systems to provide on-campus student care.

“For nearly six decades we have been dedicated to bringing vital services to our communities, and ensuring accessible, whole-person care for our communities,” said April Rhodes, chief executive officer, Spectrum Healthcare. “We chose NextGen Healthcare as our partner because of our shared vision for using innovative technology solutions to elevate healthcare delivery and address Arizona’s shortage of healthcare providers.”

“Spectrum Healthcare is meeting a tremendous need in their communities and NextGen Healthcare is honored to support their life-changing work,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare. “Together, we will make a lasting impact throughout the state by creating greater access to care.”

NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), NextGen Enterprise practice management (PM), NextGen® Population Health Solutions, NextGen® Mobile, NextGen® Self-Scheduling powered by Luma, and the NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite are among the selected solutions that will boost interoperability and optimize clinical and financial performance across Spectrum’s state-wide sites of care.

About Spectrum Healthcare

Spectrum Healthcare has been a healthcare leader in Arizona since 1965. Whether primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, or pediatric care, we’re proud to put YOU first when it comes to your healthcare needs. Spectrum offers statewide services at our multiple locations, via telehealth, at our curbside extensions, and with AnywhereCare services that will meet you wherever you are. We take pride in the accessible and whole person care we offer.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Anjali Bright



(731) 234-6422



Abright@nextgen.com