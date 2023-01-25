NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance and Reaffirms Earnings

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $161.9 million compared to $149.7 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 8%.

Recurring revenue was $148.7 million compared to $134.5 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 11%.

Non-recurring revenue was $13.2 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 14%.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, was $44.8 million and included six deals greater than $1.0 million.

Fully diluted net income per share was $0.12 compared to $0.08 for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.26 compared to $0.24 for the same period a year ago.

Issued $275.0 million convertible senior note with concurrent $40 million share repurchase.

Acquired TSI Healthcare, a long-standing partner providing purpose-built clinical content and a differentiated service-oriented client experience.

“ I’m pleased to report strong execution and solid results for the quarter. The team made great progress across multiple fronts, delivering revenue growth and demonstrating a disciplined approach to capital management,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “ We continue to make investments required for long-term profitability and remain confident in our ability to deliver durable growth in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.”

The company’s revised guidance for fiscal 2023, including the TSI acquisition and the convertible note issuance, is now as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $642 million to $650 million, an increase from prior guidance range of $630 million to $640 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million, consistent with prior guidance.

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.93 to $0.99, consistent with prior guidance.

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss operating results from its fiscal 2023 third quarter. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the call by dialing 800-343-4849 or 785-424-1699 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ323 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding our fiscal year 2023 outlook, financial and operating results, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company’s management relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). The words “positioned,” “proposed,” “potential,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate, “strategy,” “expectations,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to develop and grow partner relationships; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the impact of litigation and governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and demand for our services; impact of breaches or failures of the Company’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

A significant portion of the Company’s quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company’s revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company’s costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company’s period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2023 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Recurring $ 148,720 $ 134,496 $ 431,982 $ 402,486 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 13,157 15,225 42,640 42,605 Total revenues 161,877 149,721 474,622 445,091 Cost of revenue: Recurring 67,047 58,033 194,330 172,312 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 11,515 7,978 32,988 23,085 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 6,787 8,193 20,665 24,246 Total cost of revenue 85,349 74,204 247,983 219,643 Gross profit 76,528 75,517 226,639 225,448 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 46,177 47,238 140,097 159,615 Research and development costs, net 19,621 19,390 62,273 57,229 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 919 881 2,329 2,643 Impairment of assets 247 — 1,576 1,577 Restructuring costs — — 321 539 Total operating expenses 66,964 67,509 206,596 221,603 Income from operations 9,564 8,008 20,043 3,845 Interest income 1,530 50 1,650 79 Interest expense (2,239 ) (321 ) (2,894 ) (958 ) Other income (expense), net (21 ) (9 ) 10,266 (43 ) Income before provision for income taxes 8,834 7,728 29,065 2,923 Provision for income taxes 1,019 2,535 6,479 1,653 Net income $ 7,815 $ 5,193 $ 22,586 $ 1,270 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.34 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 66,561 67,958 67,317 67,514 Diluted 67,307 68,167 68,005 67,851

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,550 $ 59,829 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 7,920 6,918 Accounts receivable, net 79,419 76,057 Contract assets 19,594 25,157 Income taxes receivable 6,897 6,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,257 37,102 Total current assets 389,637 211,570 Equipment and improvements, net 7,230 9,120 Capitalized software costs, net 52,603 43,958 Operating lease assets 4,982 11,316 Deferred income taxes, net 19,970 19,259 Contract assets, net of current 4,280 1,910 Intangibles, net 31,563 24,303 Goodwill 321,284 267,212 Other assets 39,474 39,026 Total assets $ 871,023 $ 627,674 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,509 $ 9,125 Contract liabilities 62,592 61,280 Accrued compensation and related benefits 25,818 48,736 Income taxes payable 12 99 Operating lease liabilities 4,312 8,089 Other current liabilities 46,955 53,533 Total current liabilities 154,198 180,862 Contract liabilities, net of current 11,117 — Deferred compensation 7,569 7,230 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 266,589 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current 4,992 11,934 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,794 4,570 Total liabilities 453,259 204,596 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 70,888 shares and 69,245 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively; 66,039 shares and 67,075 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 709 692 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,849 shares and 2,170 shares at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively (85,752 ) (35,874 ) Additional paid-in capital 351,834 329,917 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,865 ) (1,909 ) Retained earnings 152,838 130,252 Total shareholders’ equity 417,764 423,078 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 871,023 $ 627,674

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,815 $ 5,193 $ 22,586 $ 1,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,678 5,975 16,403 17,592 Amortization of debt issuance costs 199 127 453 381 Amortization of other intangibles 2,026 3,100 6,590 9,298 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) 7 (100 ) 7 Deferred income taxes 463 6 463 35 Depreciation 1,195 1,625 3,841 5,406 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (244 ) 194 (678 ) 834 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — (10,296 ) — Impairment of assets 247 — 1,576 1,577 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements — — 74 77 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates (20 ) — (13 ) — Non-cash operating lease costs 510 1,368 2,192 4,455 Provision for bad debts 500 463 1,100 1,142 Share-based compensation 9,063 7,050 26,516 18,685 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable (1,098 ) 1,445 (2,625 ) 6,319 Contract assets 7,191 (3,731 ) 7,189 (4,786 ) Accounts payable 964 2,484 4,117 3,592 Contract liabilities (6,680 ) 1,373 (4,941 ) 2,016 Accrued compensation and related benefits (3,169 ) 7,966 (23,591 ) (8,355 ) Income taxes (3,112 ) 2,110 822 (7,214 ) Deferred compensation 588 396 339 1,051 Operating lease liabilities (3,328 ) (4,702 ) (7,425 ) (10,062 ) Other assets and liabilities (16,507 ) (16,292 ) (8,615 ) (6,684 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,181 16,157 35,977 36,636 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (8,490 ) (6,124 ) (26,906 ) (17,837 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (632 ) (352 ) (2,058 ) (2,037 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (47,451 ) — (47,451 ) — Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — 11,253 — Net cash used in investing activities (56,573 ) (6,476 ) (65,162 ) (19,874 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from convertible senior notes 275,000 — 275,000 — Proceeds from line of credit 50,000 — 50,000 — Repayments on line of credit (50,000 ) — (50,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (8,483 ) — (8,483 ) — Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — (540 ) — (540 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 2,820 (232 ) 5,395 877 Repurchase of common stock (40,000 ) (35,874 ) (49,878 ) (35,874 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,853 ) (249 ) (9,977 ) (5,450 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 225,484 (36,895 ) 212,057 (40,987 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 70 — (149 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 171,162 (27,214 ) 182,723 (24,225 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,308 81,564 66,747 78,575 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 249,470 $ 54,350 $ 249,470 $ 54,350

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 45,850 $ 41,158 $ 132,025 $ 120,581 Support and maintenance 37,382 38,246 114,670 115,736 Managed services 32,963 27,521 94,663 83,636 Transactional and data services 32,525 27,571 90,624 82,533 Total recurring revenues 148,720 134,496 431,982 402,486 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 5,258 8,920 19,373 24,202 Other non-recurring services 7,899 6,305 23,267 18,403 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 13,157 15,225 42,640 42,605 Total revenues $ 161,877 $ 149,721 $ 474,622 $ 445,091 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 91.9 % 89.8 % 91.0 % 90.4 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before provision for income taxes – GAAP $ 8,834 $ 7,728 $ 29,065 $ 2,923 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 1,288 — 1,513 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,026 3,099 6,590 9,298 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 199 127 453 381 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — (10,296 ) — Impairment of assets 247 — 1,576 1,577 Restructuring costs — — 321 539 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 142 2,224 487 29,216 Share-based compensation 9,063 7,050 26,516 18,685 Other non-run-rate expenses* 167 351 779 4,379 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 13,132 12,851 27,939 64,075 Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP 21,966 20,579 57,004 66,998 Provision for income taxes 4,393 4,116 11,401 13,400 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 17,573 $ 16,463 $ 45,603 $ 53,598 Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 67,307 68,167 68,005 67,851 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consist of $167 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 consist primarily of $312 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 consist of $629 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 consist primarily of $1,135 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,707 of executive transition costs, including severance and other costs related to the departure of the CEO, $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

