NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $159.4 million compared to $149.3 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 7%.

Recurring revenue was $143.5 million compared to $135.6 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 6%.

Non-recurring revenue was $15.9 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 17%.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $37.4 million and included several deals greater than $1.0 million.

Fully diluted net income per share was $0.20 compared to a net loss of $0.10 for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.29 for the same period a year ago.

Board authorized new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to an additional $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through March 2025.

“ We are pleased with the team’s consistent performance and solid execution, which has resulted in exceeding our initial growth targets and increasing financial guidance for the remainder of the year,” said David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “ Notably, we’ve seen expanded adoption of our integrated solutions and are continuing to develop next generation improvements that will further enhance the patient and provider experience.”

Based on the first half performance and updated view of the business, our revised guidance for fiscal 2023 is now as follows:

Revenue is expected between $630 million and $640 million, from between $621 million and $633 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $110 million and $115 million, from between $109 million and $114 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected between $0.93 and $0.99, from between $0.92 and $0.98.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding our fiscal year 2023 outlook, financial and operating results, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company’s management relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). The words “positioned,” “proposed,” “potential,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate, “strategy,” “expectations,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to develop and grow partner relationships; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the impact of litigation and governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and demand for our services; impact of breaches or failures of the Company’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

A significant portion of the Company’s quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company’s revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company’s costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company’s period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2023 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Recurring $ 143,503 $ 135,609 $ 283,262 $ 267,990 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 15,940 13,677 29,483 27,380 Total revenues 159,443 149,286 312,745 295,370 Cost of revenue: Recurring 65,039 57,119 127,283 114,279 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 10,797 7,610 21,473 15,107 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 6,744 7,969 13,878 16,053 Total cost of revenue 82,580 72,698 162,634 145,439 Gross profit 76,863 76,588 150,111 149,931 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 44,886 63,891 93,920 112,377 Research and development costs, net 20,857 18,518 42,652 37,839 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 705 881 1,410 1,762 Impairment of assets 805 1,195 1,329 1,577 Restructuring costs 321 — 321 539 Total operating expenses 67,574 84,485 139,632 154,094 Income (loss) from operations 9,289 (7,897 ) 10,479 (4,163 ) Interest income 74 17 120 29 Interest expense (325 ) (320 ) (655 ) (637 ) Other income (expense), net 10,292 (12 ) 10,287 (34 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 19,330 (8,212 ) 20,231 (4,805 ) Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 5,707 (1,441 ) 5,460 (882 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,623 $ (6,771 ) $ 14,771 $ (3,923 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,806 67,406 67,698 67,291 Diluted 68,422 67,406 68,353 67,291

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,728 $ 59,829 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 7,580 6,918 Accounts receivable, net 76,948 76,057 Contract assets 25,474 25,157 Income taxes receivable 3,052 6,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,363 37,102 Total current assets 218,145 211,570 Equipment and improvements, net 7,398 9,120 Capitalized software costs, net 49,791 43,958 Operating lease assets 5,197 11,316 Deferred income taxes, net 19,128 19,259 Contract assets, net of current 1,595 1,910 Intangibles, net 19,739 24,303 Goodwill 267,212 267,212 Other assets 38,933 39,026 Total assets $ 627,138 $ 627,674 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,414 $ 9,125 Contract liabilities 62,498 61,280 Accrued compensation and related benefits 28,113 48,736 Income taxes payable 172 99 Operating lease liabilities 7,095 8,089 Other current liabilities 58,320 53,533 Total current liabilities 168,612 180,862 Deferred compensation 6,981 7,230 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 5,147 11,934 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,556 4,570 Total liabilities 185,296 204,596 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 70,351 shares and 69,245 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively; 67,605 shares and 67,075 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 704 692 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,746 shares and 2,170 shares at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively (45,752 ) (35,874 ) Additional paid-in capital 343,809 329,917 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,942 ) (1,909 ) Retained earnings 145,023 130,252 Total shareholders’ equity 441,842 423,078 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 627,138 $ 627,674

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,623 $ (6,771 ) $ 14,771 $ (3,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,371 5,751 10,725 11,617 Amortization of debt issuance costs 127 127 254 254 Amortization of other intangibles 2,078 3,099 4,564 6,198 Deferred income taxes — 1 — 29 Depreciation 1,354 1,673 2,646 3,781 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (23 ) 816 (434 ) 640 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets (10,296 ) — (10,296 ) — Impairment of assets 805 1,195 1,329 1,577 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 33 39 74 77 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 1 — 7 — Non-cash operating lease costs 768 1,459 1,682 3,087 Provision for bad debts 359 40 600 679 Share-based compensation 8,687 5,223 17,453 11,635 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (63 ) 1,467 (1,527 ) 4,874 Contract assets 124 (136 ) (2 ) (1,055 ) Accounts payable (2,676 ) 5,442 3,153 1,108 Contract liabilities (75 ) 1,225 1,739 643 Accrued compensation and related benefits 2,246 5,643 (20,422 ) (16,321 ) Income taxes 4,125 (9,788 ) 3,934 (9,324 ) Deferred compensation (200 ) (88 ) (249 ) 655 Operating lease liabilities (2,012 ) (2,684 ) (4,097 ) (5,360 ) Other assets and liabilities 14,085 6,433 7,892 9,608 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,441 20,166 33,796 20,479 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (9,418 ) (6,175 ) (18,416 ) (11,713 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (971 ) (683 ) (1,426 ) (1,685 ) Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets 11,253 — 11,253 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 864 (6,858 ) (8,589 ) (13,398 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 507 438 2,575 1,109 Repurchase of common stock (7,373 ) — (9,878 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,456 ) (2,232 ) (6,124 ) (5,201 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,322 ) (1,794 ) (13,427 ) (4,092 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (90 ) — (219 ) — Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 29,893 11,514 11,561 2,989 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,415 70,050 66,747 78,575 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 78,308 $ 81,564 $ 78,308 $ 81,564

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 43,416 $ 41,139 $ 86,175 $ 79,423 Support and maintenance 38,150 39,004 77,288 77,490 Managed services 31,055 28,207 61,700 56,115 Transactional and data services 30,882 27,259 58,099 54,962 Total recurring revenues 143,503 135,609 283,262 267,990 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 7,916 8,068 14,115 15,282 Other non-recurring services 8,024 5,609 15,368 12,098 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 15,940 13,677 29,483 27,380 Total revenues $ 159,443 $ 149,286 $ 312,745 $ 295,370 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 90.0 % 90.8 % 90.6 % 90.7 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes – GAAP $ 19,330 $ (8,212 ) $ 20,231 $ (4,805 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 225 — 225 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,078 3,100 4,564 6,199 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 127 127 254 254 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets (10,296 ) — (10,296 ) — Impairment of assets 805 1,195 1,329 1,577 Restructuring costs 321 — 321 539 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 224 22,134 345 26,992 Share-based compensation 8,687 5,223 17,453 11,635 Other non-run-rate expenses* 205 1,309 612 4,028 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 2,376 33,088 14,807 51,224 Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP 21,706 24,876 35,038 46,419 Provision for income taxes 4,342 4,975 7,008 9,284 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 17,364 $ 19,901 $ 28,030 $ 37,135 Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.41 $ 0.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 68,422 67,699 68,353 67,734 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $205 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 consist primarily of $353 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, $458 of executive transition costs, and $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $462 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2021 consist primarily of $823 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan, $2,707 of executive transition costs, including severance and other costs related to the departure of the CEO, and $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,441 $ 20,166 $ 33,796 $ 20,479 Additions to capitalized software costs (9,418 ) (6,175 ) (18,416 ) (11,713 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (971 ) (683 ) (1,426 ) (1,685 ) Free cash flow $ 28,052 $ 13,308 $ 13,954 $ 7,081

