NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $153.3 million compared to $146.1 million for the same period a year ago, or 5% growth.

Recurring revenue was $139.8 million compared to $132.4 million for the same period a year ago, or 6% growth. Recurring revenue accounted for 91% of total revenue.

Subscription services revenue was $42.8 million compared to $38.3 million for the same period a year ago, or 12% growth. This growth reflects solid demand for NextGen Office, Mobile, Telehealth, and other services.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $39.2 million compared to $34.3 million for the same period a year ago, or 14% growth.

Fully diluted net income per share was $0.02 compared to $0.04 for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.16 compared to $0.25 for the same period a year ago.

“Fiscal first quarter results reflect continued solid execution and strong overall demand, as reflected in both bookings growth and subscription services revenue growth,” said David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “We continue to invest prudently in each of our three domains; Enterprise, Office and Insights, and are on track with our long-term goals. In addition, our focused efforts in corporate development and portfolio management are moving forward as we recently sold certain, non-strategic, dental-related assets. NextGen Healthcare has started off the fiscal year with positive momentum and is well positioned to execute on our growth agenda.”

After giving effect for the sale of select dental assets, our outlook for fiscal 2023 is now as follows:

Revenue is between $621 million and $633 million, from between $628 million and $640 million

Adjusted EBITDA is between $109 million and $114 million, from between $111 million and $116 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share is between $0.92 and $0.98, from between $0.95 and $1.01

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements we make regarding our fiscal year 2023 outlook, financial and operating results, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company’s management relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). The words “positioned,” “proposed,” “potential,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate, “strategy,” “expectations,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to develop and grow partner relationships; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the impact of litigation and governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and demand for our services; impact of breaches or failures of the Company’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

A significant portion of the Company’s quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company’s revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company’s costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company’s period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2023 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Recurring $ 139,759 $ 132,381 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 13,543 13,703 Total revenues 153,302 146,084 Cost of revenue: Recurring 62,244 57,160 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 10,676 7,497 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 7,134 8,084 Total cost of revenue 80,054 72,741 Gross profit 73,248 73,343 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 49,034 48,486 Research and development costs, net 21,795 19,321 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 705 881 Impairment of assets 524 382 Restructuring costs — 539 Total operating expenses 72,058 69,609 Income from operations 1,190 3,734 Interest income 46 12 Interest expense (330 ) (317 ) Other expense, net (5 ) (22 ) Income before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 901 3,407 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes (247 ) 559 Net income: $ 1,148 $ 2,848 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,588 67,175 Diluted 68,283 67,799

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,361 $ 59,829 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,054 6,918 Accounts receivable, net 77,279 76,057 Contract assets 25,464 25,157 Income taxes receivable 7,367 6,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,011 37,102 Total current assets 192,536 211,570 Equipment and improvements, net 8,326 9,120 Capitalized software costs, net 47,602 43,958 Operating lease assets 9,707 11,316 Deferred income taxes, net 19,187 19,259 Contract assets, net of current 1,729 1,910 Intangibles, net 21,817 24,303 Goodwill 267,212 267,212 Other assets 39,879 39,026 Total assets $ 607,995 $ 627,674 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,042 $ 9,125 Contract liabilities 63,094 61,280 Accrued compensation and related benefits 25,967 48,736 Income taxes payable 363 99 Operating lease liabilities 7,946 8,089 Other current liabilities 45,187 53,533 Total current liabilities 157,599 180,862 Deferred compensation 7,181 7,230 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 9,794 11,934 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,562 4,570 Total liabilities 179,136 204,596 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 68,064 and 67,075 shares at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 704 692 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,318 shares and 2,170 shares at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively (38,379 ) (35,874 ) Additional paid-in capital 337,071 329,917 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,937 ) (1,909 ) Retained earnings 131,400 130,252 Total shareholders’ equity 428,859 423,078 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 607,995 $ 627,674

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,148 $ 2,848 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,354 5,866 Amortization of debt issuance costs 127 127 Amortization of other intangibles 2,486 3,099 Deferred income taxes — 28 Depreciation 1,292 2,108 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation (411 ) (176 ) Impairment of assets 524 382 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 41 38 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 6 — Non-cash operating lease costs 914 1,628 Provision for bad debts 241 639 Share-based compensation 8,766 6,412 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,464 ) 3,407 Contract assets (126 ) (919 ) Accounts payable 5,829 (4,334 ) Contract liabilities 1,814 (582 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (22,668 ) (21,964 ) Income taxes (191 ) 464 Deferred compensation (49 ) 743 Operating lease liabilities (2,085 ) (2,676 ) Other assets and liabilities (6,193 ) 3,175 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,645 ) 313 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (8,998 ) (5,538 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (455 ) (1,002 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,453 ) (6,540 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 2,068 671 Repurchase of common stock (2,505 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,668 ) (2,969 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,105 ) (2,298 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (129 ) — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (18,332 ) (8,525 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 66,747 78,575 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,415 $ 70,050

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 42,759 $ 38,284 Support and maintenance 39,138 38,486 Managed services * 30,645 27,908 Transactional and data services * 27,217 27,703 Total recurring revenues 139,759 132,381 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 6,199 7,214 Other non-recurring services 7,344 6,489 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 13,543 13,703 Total revenues $ 153,302 $ 146,084 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 91.2 % 90.6 %

* Beginning in fiscal year 2023, to align the presentation of disaggregated revenue with the manner in which management reviews such information, the presentation of disaggregated revenues by major revenue categories was revised to reclassify revenues related to patient pay services and certain other services from the managed services category into the transactional and data services category, which replaced the prior EDI and data services category. The prior period presentation of revenues disaggregated by major revenue categories and by occurrence in the tables below have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation. Refer to our Investor Relations website at http://investor.nextgen.com for the revised tables of revenue disaggregated by major revenue categories and by occurrence for each interim reporting period within the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Income before provision for income taxes – GAAP $ 901 $ 3,407 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,486 3,099 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 127 127 Impairment of assets 524 382 Restructuring costs — 539 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 121 4,858 Share-based compensation 8,766 6,412 Other non-run-rate expenses* 407 2,719 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 12,431 18,136 Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP 13,332 21,543 Provision for income taxes 2,666 4,309 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 10,666 $ 17,234 Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.16 $ 0.25 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 68,283 67,799 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 consist of $257 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consist primarily of $470 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,249 of severance and other costs related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (4,645 ) $ 313 Additions to capitalized software costs (8,998 ) (5,538 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (455 ) (1,002 ) Free cash flow $ (14,098 ) $ (6,227 )

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Income from operations – GAAP $ 1,190 $ 3,734 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,486 3,099 Impairment of assets 524 382 Restructuring costs — 539 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 121 4,858 Share-based compensation 8,766 6,412 Other non-run-rate expenses* 407 2,719 Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations 12,304 18,009 Income from operations – Non-GAAP 13,494 21,743 Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,354 5,866 Depreciation 1,292 2,108 Depreciation and Amortization – Non-GAAP 6,646 7,974 Adjusted EBITDA – Non-GAAP $ 20,140 $ 29,717 Total revenues $ 153,302 $ 146,084 Adjusted EBITDA margin – Non-GAAP 13.1 % 20.3 % * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 consist of $257 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consist primarily of $470 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,249 of severance and other costs related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each interim reporting period within the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 may be accessed through our Investor Relations website at http://investor.nextgen.com.

