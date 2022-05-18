NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Achieves Record Bookings in the Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Total revenue for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $151.3 million compared to $144.2 million for the same period a year ago, or 5% growth. Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 was $596.4 million compared to $556.8 million a year ago.

Recurring revenue accounted for 91% of total revenue in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, or $137.2 million, growing 6% over the year ago period.

Subscription services revenue in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter generated $42.1 million, or 10% growth over the prior year period, driven by demand for surround solutions.

Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $41.4 million, a recent record for the company, and reflects growth of 18% over fiscal 2021 fourth quarter.

Fully diluted net income per share in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $0.01 compared to net loss of $0.01 per share the same period a year ago. Fully diluted net income per share for fiscal year 2022 was $0.02 compared to $0.14 per share a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $0.19 compared to $0.21 for the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2022 was $0.98 compared to $0.98 reported a year ago.

“Fiscal fourth quarter reflects another strong performance driven by broad demand for our solutions and the high level of execution by our team. To better position us for faster revenue growth and operating leverage, we have accelerated the pace of investments in strategic domains – Enterprise, Office and Insights,” said David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “We are dedicated to our mission of advancing ambulatory care with innovations for healthier communities and at our recent investor event, we provided a view into our exciting future. The company is on a clear path to demonstrate accelerating revenue growth, and we look forward to providing updates as the year progresses.”

NextGen Healthcare confirms its fiscal year 2023 revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance and introduces an adjusted EBITDA range for the same period. The Company’s fiscal year 2023 financial guidance is as follows:

Revenue of between $628 million and $640 million

Adjusted EBITDA of between $111 million and $116 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of between $0.95 and $1.01

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss operating results from its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the call by dialing 866-831-8713 or 203-518-9822 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ422 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements we make regarding our fiscal year 2023 outlook, financial and operating results, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company's management relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). The words “positioned,” “proposed,” “potential,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate, “strategy,” “expectations,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to develop and grow partner relationships; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the impact of litigation and governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and demand for our services; impact of breaches or failures of the Company’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

A significant portion of the Company's quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company's revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company's costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company's period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Recurring $ 137,227 $ 129,363 $ 539,713 $ 502,819 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 14,032 14,825 56,637 54,002 Total revenues 151,259 144,188 596,350 556,821 Cost of revenue: Recurring 60,169 54,660 232,481 212,199 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 7,949 7,533 31,034 26,457 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 7,643 7,588 31,889 36,768 Total cost of revenue 75,761 69,781 295,404 275,424 Gross profit 75,498 74,407 300,946 281,397 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 50,046 48,870 209,661 180,529 Research and development costs, net 19,428 21,390 76,657 75,501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 882 1,113 3,525 4,449 Impairment of assets 2,329 3,324 3,906 5,539 Restructuring costs — — 539 2,562 Total operating expenses 72,685 74,697 294,288 268,580 Income (loss) from operations 2,813 (290 ) 6,658 12,817 Interest income 22 11 101 38 Interest expense (541 ) (643 ) (1,499 ) (3,516 ) Other expense, net (21 ) (47 ) (64 ) (64 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 2,273 (969 ) 5,196 9,275 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 1,925 (389 ) 3,578 (240 ) Net income (loss): $ 348 $ (580 ) $ 1,618 $ 9,515 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 66,929 67,029 67,370 66,739 Diluted 67,547 67,919 67,788 66,885

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,829 $ 73,295 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,918 5,280 Accounts receivable, net 76,057 77,541 Contract assets 25,157 19,481 Income taxes receivable 6,507 765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,102 31,282 Total current assets 211,570 207,644 Equipment and improvements, net 9,120 14,539 Capitalized software costs, net 43,958 41,474 Operating lease assets 11,316 18,446 Deferred income taxes, net 19,259 19,474 Contract assets, net of current 1,910 1,976 Intangibles, net 24,303 36,700 Goodwill 267,212 267,212 Other assets 39,026 37,021 Total assets $ 627,674 $ 644,486 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,125 $ 11,378 Contract liabilities 61,280 52,863 Accrued compensation and related benefits 48,736 50,374 Income taxes payable 99 584 Operating lease liabilities 8,089 12,735 Other current liabilities 53,533 52,699 Total current liabilities 180,862 180,633 Deferred compensation 7,230 6,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 11,934 18,453 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,570 7,136 Total liabilities 204,596 212,842 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 69,245 and 67,069 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively; 67,075 and 67,069 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively 692 671 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,170 shares at March 31, 2022 (35,874 ) — Additional paid-in capital 329,917 304,263 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,909 ) (1,924 ) Retained earnings 130,252 128,634 Total shareholders' equity 423,078 431,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 627,674 $ 644,486

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months



Ended March 31, Fiscal Year



Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 348 $ (580 ) $ 1,618 $ 9,515 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,424 5,280 23,016 20,108 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 127 494 508 1,026 Amortization of other intangibles 3,099 3,421 12,397 21,109 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (1,442 ) 7 (1,367 ) Deferred income taxes 180 (8,812 ) 215 (8,854 ) Depreciation 1,496 1,909 6,902 7,997 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (191 ) (72 ) 643 798 Impairment of assets 2,329 3,324 3,906 5,539 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 20 (15 ) 97 12 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,277 1,633 5,732 6,786 Provision for bad debts 773 790 1,915 2,834 Share-based compensation 7,867 5,947 26,552 22,710 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,750 ) (1,590 ) (431 ) (369 ) Contract assets (824 ) (1,863 ) (5,610 ) (5,921 ) Accounts payable (5,921 ) 3,410 (2,329 ) 615 Contract liabilities 6,401 4,208 8,417 (3,923 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits 6,717 10,372 (1,638 ) 26,582 Income taxes 1,564 5,109 (5,650 ) 1,615 Deferred compensation (441 ) (4 ) 610 1,320 Operating lease liabilities (2,672 ) (6,693 ) (12,734 ) (16,736 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,914 ) (2,286 ) (10,598 ) 7,122 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,909 22,540 53,545 98,518 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (7,663 ) (5,664 ) (25,500 ) (24,578 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (545 ) (2,215 ) (2,582 ) (3,761 ) Acquisition related working capital adjustment payments — — — (206 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,208 ) (7,879 ) (28,082 ) (28,545 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit — — — 50,000 Repayments on line of credit — (29,000 ) — (179,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (1,423 ) — (1,423 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — — (540 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 4,137 1,482 5,014 3,479 Repurchase of common stock — — (35,874 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (441 ) (876 ) (5,891 ) (4,773 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,696 (29,817 ) (37,291 ) (131,717 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,397 (15,156 ) (11,828 ) (61,744 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 54,350 93,731 78,575 140,319 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 66,747 $ 78,575 $ 66,747 $ 78,575

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months



Ended March 31, Fiscal Year



Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 42,055 $ 38,218 $ 162,636 $ 148,403 Support and maintenance 39,887 38,419 155,623 152,956 Managed services 28,924 27,032 116,722 103,138 Electronic data interchange and data services 26,361 25,694 104,732 98,322 Total recurring revenues 137,227 129,363 539,713 502,819 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 7,145 8,163 31,347 28,825 Other non-recurring services 6,887 6,662 25,290 25,177 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 14,032 14,825 56,637 54,002 Total revenues $ 151,259 $ 144,188 $ 596,350 $ 556,821 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 90.7 % 89.7 % 90.5 % 90.3 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 2,273 $ (969 ) $ 5,196 $ 9,275 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net — (1,409 ) — (1,029 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,099 3,421 12,397 21,109 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 127 494 508 1,026 Impairment of assets 2,329 3,324 3,906 5,539 Restructuring costs — — 539 2,562 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 531 6,060 29,747 16,274 Share-based compensation 7,867 5,947 26,552 22,710 Other non-run-rate expenses* 107 620 4,486 4,754 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 14,060 18,457 78,135 72,945 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 16,333 17,488 83,331 82,220 Provision for income taxes 3,266 3,498 16,666 16,444 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 13,067 $ 13,990 $ 66,665 $ 65,776 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 67,547 67,919 67,788 66,885 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 consist of $107 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 consist primarily of $552 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan and $68 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the year ended March 31, 2022 consist primarily of $1,242 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,707 of executive transition costs, including severance and other costs related to the departure of the CEO, $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the year ended March 31, 2021 consist primarily of $3,183 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan, $1,472 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $99 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contacts

Media Relations Contact

Tami Andrade



(949) 237-6083



tandrade@nextgen.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Scalo



(415) 370-9202



mscalo@nextgen.com

Read full story here