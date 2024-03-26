NextGen Healthcare Leads Movement to Help Health Centers Navigate UDS+ Reporting Requirements

Healthtech Leader Receives HRSA’s Approval for UDS+ Reporting, Assembles Beta Group of Early Adopters

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it is at the forefront of supporting Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the nation as reporting requirements from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) evolve. Serving more than 400 FQHCs and integrated care centers nationwide, the company has passed HRSA’s synthetic data testing requirements and is now approved to support health centers as they navigate UDS+ reporting. NextGen Healthcare is currently working with its Cohort 1 beta clients—a group of health centers that volunteered to be early adopters while UDS+ compliance is still elective and will complete first test submissions by March 31, 2024.





UDS+, an overhaul of HRSA’s longstanding Uniform Data System reporting methodology that is expected to become mandatory by 2025 or 2026, will eventually require that health centers report quality performance data on the individual patient level rather than submitting aggregated data at the population level. In addition to enabling better alignment of data across governmental and industry standards, this shift will help health centers identify which site-of-care interventions are most impactful so they can make data-supported decisions that meaningfully improve patient outcomes.

“NextGen Healthcare is proud to have served as a trusted advisor for FQHCs and integrated care centers across the US for decades,” said David Sides, chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “We continue to make investments in meeting regulatory requirements early so we can empower our clients and help them thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape and successfully serve their communities for years to come.”

“For years, our organization has looked to NextGen Healthcare to help us submit reports and make data-driven decisions so we can maximize care delivery,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, VP & CIO of Delaware Valley Community Health in Pennsylvania, part of the beta group. “HRSA’s proactive approach to evolving reporting requirements, coupled with NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to FQHCs, positions health centers like ours for success.”

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare helps health centers serve vulnerable populations, visit nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Anjali Bright



(731) 234-6422



Abright@nextgen.com