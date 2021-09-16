NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health

NextGen Mobile Empowers Clinics to Deliver Large-Scale COVID-19 Vaccinations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its partnership with Klamath Tribal Health (Klamath) in Oregon has resulted in the widespread delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to its community. Leveraging award-winning NextGen® Enterprise with integrated NextGen® Mobile technology, Klamath has conducted numerous mobile vaccination clinics, meeting patients where they are to deliver inoculations and keeping waiting rooms safe from the spread of the virus. Klamath has administered thousands of vaccines at these remote sites since December 2020.

“Using NextGen Mobile integrated with our EHR workflow allowed us to take our office to the patient,” said Michelle Ochoa, immunization coordinator for Klamath Tribal Health. “The speed with which we were up and mobilized to offer these vaccinations was a testament to NextGen Healthcare’s technology.”

Klamath is leveraging the entire NextGen Healthcare platform including: NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen® Enterprise PM, NextGen® Patient Experience Platform including NextGen Virtual Visits™, and NextGen Mobile. The clinic provides medical treatment, counseling and support services to individuals and families in the Klamath Tribe and surrounding community.

“Modernizing the patient experience is a key focus for NextGen Healthcare, and Klamath’s grassroots vaccination initiative is evidence that healthcare technology can change the landscape for providers and patients alike,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “The remote EHR access empowered by NextGen Mobile is redefining the capabilities that providers have to treat patients in any type of venue. All they need is a smartphone or tablet.”

NextGen Enterprise’s end-to-end software platform facilitates COVID-19 vaccine workflow enabling providers to perform critical functions, such as notifying patients who require follow-up doses, and federal and state vaccine registry submissions, as well as identifying high-risk patients by leveraging the NextGen® Population Health tool.

About NextGen Mobile

NextGen Mobile is a user-friendly cloud-based platform that integrates with most EHRs to help providers streamline clinical documentation and improve collaboration. The technology, developed through NextGen Healthcare’s acquisition of Entrada, Inc. in 2017, alleviates the stress of administrative tasks so providers can practice anytime, anywhere and achieve a healthy work-life balance while increasing access to care for patients.

About Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services

Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services is a division of the Klamath Tribes and is responsible for providing healthcare services to the Native American population who reside in Klamath County. Any person living in Klamath County who is able to provide proof of their Native American heritage is eligible to receive healthcare services at The Klamath Tribes Wellness Center.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact

Tami Stegmaier



NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



(949) 237-6083



tstegmaier@nextgen.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Scalo



(415) 370-9202



mscalo@nextgen.com