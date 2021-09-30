NextGate Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

Leader in patient identity modernization demonstrates highest level of sensitive data security with in-depth certification process

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGate, the global leader in identity modernization and data transformation in healthcare, announced today it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification, recognizing its commitment to the security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive health-related patient and customer information.

Following an extensive audit process by Schellman & Company LLC., the ISO 27001 certification confirms that NetxGate’s private SaaS platform meets the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving its information security posture.

Leading healthcare enterprises around the globe rely on NextGate to overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from insufficient and inaccessible data. The company’s suite of HITRUST-certified, next generation identity solutions connects the entire ecosystem of meaningful health information to provide a trusted, fully-integrated view of clinical, community and lifestyle data for whole-person care.

“At a time when data privacy and security remain top of mind for consumers and their care providers, protecting the sensitivity, vulnerability and integrity of their health information remains our number one priority,” said NextGate CEO Andy Aroditis. “This certification affirms that NextGate’s pioneering cloud solutions not only adhere to, but surpass, industry-leading security standards and best practices to protect our customers’ confidential and delicate data environment.”

To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

The ISO 27001 certification follows NextGate’s recent announcement that it attained HITRUST CSF® Certification for protecting and securing sensitive health information by meeting industry regulations and compliance requirements to support the demands of an increasingly interconnected, information-rich environment.

About NextGate

NextGate is the global leader in identity modernization and data transformation in healthcare. With over 250 customers in nine countries, NextGate is revolutionizing the consumer care journey by resolving isolated, unstructured health and lifestyle data, and establishing a trusted, single identity across the continuum. Our full suite of identity and data integrity solutions connect the entire digital ecosystem at scale to deliver a unified experience for care providers and their patients. NextGate’s market-leading, HITRUST-certified Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI) currently manages more than 350 million identities and is deployed by the world’s most progressive health systems, state and government agencies, and health information exchanges for meaningful, data-driven improvements in care quality, safety and delivery. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Fraser



Director of Communications and Media Relations, NextGate



c: 734-233-1483 | o: 734-399-9336



stephanie.fraser@nextgate.com