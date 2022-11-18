<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nextdoor to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 300,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

Matt Anderson

Arushi Sharma

ir@nextdoor.com
or visit investors.nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

David Roady

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

