Next-Generation Calix Engagement Cloud and Mobile App Enable Providers To Make Every Subscriber Feel Like an Audience of One

As customers continue to adopt Calix Agent Workforce, the next generation of Calix Engagement Cloud—along with enhancements to the CommandIQ mobile app—delivers advanced, personalized offer strategies for service providers in residential and business markets. Updates include in-app promo tiles that spark engagement, segmentation and geomap capabilities that streamline go-to-market workflows, and a new business intelligence dashboard that gives clear insights into campaign performance.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CALX #calix--Today, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched the next generation of Calix Engagement Cloud on the Calix Platform, advancing the ability of service providers to deliver personalized offers that resonate with the experiences residential and business subscribers want. The latest enhancements to Engagement Cloud give providers a faster, clearer way to target the right subscribers and launch personalized campaigns that grow customer lifetime value (CLV) and average revenue per user (ARPU)—while laying the groundwork for future AI‑driven marketing automation with the Calix Agent Workforce™.

Calix Market Insights data reveals that personalization is a primary motivator of subscriber decisions, with 43 percent reporting that tailored, lifestyle-focused offers heavily influence their choice of provider. Service providers that meet these expectations are seeing measurable ARPU increases in as little as six months, including Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative (7 percent), Highline (15 percent), and Home Telecom (17 percent). Engagement Cloud brings critical marketing insights into one place, including billing, service usage, Wi-Fi experience, and third-party data.

Now, marketers can leverage the latest enhancements from Calix to deliver precise, tailored offers to the right segment, even to an audience of one. Coming soon is the Calix Segment Builder agent—the first Engagement Cloud agent and part of the Agent Workforce, which will automate repetitive targeting tasks using real-time insights so marketers can quickly and efficiently increase ARPU.

With new capabilities for CommandIQ® and the next generation of Engagement Cloud, providers are turning insights into action and simplifying how service providers target, engage, and grow with:

CommandIQ promo tiles that boost in-app engagement and grow ARPU. Command IQ promo and announcement tiles deliver offers directly inside the subscriber app experience, meeting subscribers where they already engage. As a primary subscriber touchpoint, Command IQ is a cornerstone for AI-driven engagement, ensuring every in-app interaction becomes more intelligent and personalized over time. The result is increased app adoption, higher service attach rates, and ARPU growth without adding marketing overhead.

Command promo and announcement tiles deliver offers directly inside the subscriber app experience, meeting subscribers where they already engage. As a primary subscriber touchpoint, Command is a cornerstone for AI-driven engagement, ensuring every in-app interaction becomes more intelligent and personalized over time. The result is increased app adoption, higher service attach rates, and ARPU growth without adding marketing overhead. Clearer, actionable market insights in Engagement Cloud to accelerate go-to-market workflows. Pre-built and recommended segments in Engagement Cloud enable service providers to accelerate go-to-market planning by quickly identifying subscriber and prospect groups based on shared needs, pain points, and household type. Teams can upload .KMZ files to create geomaps layered with fiber lines, exchanges, new builds, funding areas, and local addresses to visualize their existing and prospective service areas. Campaigns can then be set up with the desired segments, optimized, and managed from a new single-page campaign builder. These capabilities lay the foundation for future AI agents to automate segmentation and campaign building.

Pre-built and recommended segments in Engagement Cloud enable service providers to accelerate go-to-market planning by quickly identifying subscriber and prospect groups based on shared needs, pain points, and household type. Teams can upload .KMZ files to create geomaps layered with fiber lines, exchanges, new builds, funding areas, and local addresses to visualize their existing and prospective service areas. Campaigns can then be set up with the desired segments, optimized, and managed from a new single-page campaign builder. These capabilities lay the foundation for future AI agents to automate segmentation and campaign building. A centralized dashboard and data quality page for enhanced governance and insights to inform smarter marketing. Leveraging a new, advanced business intelligence dashboard in Engagement Cloud, marketers can analyze shared preferences and other critical information in one place, while proactively spotting issues that could impact targeting, personalization, and campaign performance. A dedicated data quality page reinforces data confidence by flagging billing inconsistencies before they affect results. The dashboard also features subscriber health trends and service usage, giving teams the flexibility to adjust strategies mid-campaign to address subscriber preferences, drive higher adoption rates, and work more effectively.

To support service providers leveraging the next generation of Engagement Cloud, the award-winning Calix Success™ organization delivers in‑product guidance, expert‑led webinars and sessions, open office hours, and expanding resources such as knowledge base articles and playbooks. These offerings help marketing teams operationalize new capabilities and realize value more quickly.

Tanna Hanna, chief brand officer at ALLO Communications, said: “We continue to be excited about the advancement Calix is making for Engagement Cloud as we ready our teams to implement the Calix Agent Workforce. These critical updates will help us change our go-to-market equally in busy, competitive metro areas and in smaller communities. Now, we can visualize our service areas and target segments in minutes—not hours—and deliver relevant, personalized offers to our subscribers. That speeds up product launches, lowers operational costs, and sets a clear path toward smarter, AI-driven engagement in the future.”

Amrit Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer at Calix, said: “Calix Engagement Cloud continues to strengthen its role as the growth engine for service providers. With these latest advancements, providers of any size can quickly deliver the right campaigns to the right segments and create more meaningful subscriber touchpoints. Marketers are on the front lines of this evolution, and Calix is helping them drive outcomes that matter: acquiring new subscribers, increasing revenue from existing ones, and lowering churn. That is the fast path to growth in telecommunications. Later this year, when service providers begin deploying the Calix Agent Workforce, marketers will be the first to benefit from a new era of human-AI collaboration.”

Learn how Calix Engagement Cloud and the Calix Platform are advancing agent-driven personalization.

