NexStreaming releases NexPlayer for Nintendo Switch™

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dash—NexStreaming announced the latest addition to their Player SDK family, the Nintendo Switch SDK, becoming the first player to enable video streaming for the popular video game devices.

NexPlayer and Nintendo have joined forces to port the popular NexPlayer SDK into Nintendo Switch, making possible HLS and DASH streaming inside Nintendo Switch apps. OTT providers will be able to offer their Live & VOD video services to almost 80 million users worldwide and gaming publishers will be able to include exciting video contents inside their Nintendo Switch games.

NexPlayer for Nintendo Switch comes with the same premium support as NexPlayer SDK and is very easy to integrate into any application.

Carlos Lucas, CEO of NexStreaming said, “Our role in the industry is to enable the most advanced video services for the largest number of devices. Adding Nintendo Switch to our list of supported platforms is aligned with this strategy. Nintendo´s support has been key for this achievement. We hope our customers start maximizing the usage of this technology very soon”

NexPlayer is the leading multiscreen player SDK for premium video apps, being integrated inside the apps of companies such as ATT, Sky, Bell, BT and TVB. NexPlayer’s SDK is fully customizable and available for Android, iOS, HTML5, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation apps. For more information, please visit www.nexplayersdk.com.

