Nexstar Names Klarn DePalma as Senior Vice President of Group Sales and Sponsorships

Veteran Executive with 25+ Years of Broadcast and Digital Experience to Lead Broadcast Division Multiplatform Group Sales Efforts

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Klarn DePalma as Senior Vice President of Group Sales and Sponsorships, responsible for the strategy, development, and execution of sales and sponsorship efforts across Nexstar’s entire portfolio of broadcast stations and associated digital properties. Mr. DePalma will begin his new duties on April 1 and report to Andrew Alford, President of the broadcasting division of Nexstar Media Inc.

Mr. DePalma has a broad range of experience in all facets of the media business and a long track-record of success. He has spent the bulk of his broadcasting career in positions of increasing responsibility at Meredith Corporation, rising from Local Sales Manager to Executive Vice President for MNI Media, overseeing a staff of 150 sales professionals serving advertising and marketing clients across the United States and around the world. Throughout his 25+ years in broadcasting, Mr. DePalma has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop and execute innovative sales and marketing strategies and plans that meet the needs of his clients. He also understands how to build multi-platform solutions to meet the marketing needs of clients across a diverse portfolio of advertising categories.

As Meredith’s Executive Vice President for Targeted Media since 2018, Mr. DePalma has been responsible for the company’s targeted media planning and buying services offered to agencies and brands, providing clients with both proven and emerging digital and magazine products, proprietary data, and technology. In this capacity, he oversaw the long-range strategy and day-to-day execution of this fully digital activation subsidiary of Meredith, covering all of North America and some major European markets, including approximately 1,200 local, regional, and national clients. During his tenure, Mr. DePalma and his team grew targeted media revenue by nearly 20% and profitability by more than 60%, increasing Meredith’s existing advertising market share, identifying new non-traditional revenue streams, and developing a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing strategies and sponsorship opportunities. He also spearheaded the implementation of a comprehensive new sales training program and launched a political division for candidate and issue advocacy in digital advertising.

From 2005 to 2018, Mr. DePalma led national sales efforts for Meredith Media Group and served as Vice President and General Manager for four of the company’s television stations, including WFSB-TV (CBS) in Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut, and WGGB-TV (ABC), WSHM-TV (CBS), and EGGB-TV (FOX) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

During his 13 years in these executive leadership positions, Mr. DePalma generated a great deal of success for Meredith:

He expanded Meredith’s national sales team, overseeing sales personnel in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, responsible for more than $200 million in national sales.

Mr. DePalma helped generate eight straight years of revenue growth at WFSB-TV, and significantly increased the station’s market share of advertising.

He launched the Connecticut Sports Network, a strategic joint venture with WFSB-TV and Connecticut Public Television providing a variety of sports programming across the state.

Mr. DePalma led the launch of WSHM-TV as a CBS affiliate and was responsible for the creation, organization, and launch of the station’s first-ever local news operation.

He brought three competing Massachusetts television stations together to form and launch Western Mass News, generating significant new revenue and increased profitability for the group.

“Klarn is the ideal choice to lead Nexstar’s group sales and sponsorships efforts,” said Mr. Alford. “He is smart, strategic, innovative and aggressive, and is familiar with all the operational aspects of the broadcasting business. His ability to develop unique strategies for clients has resulted in consistent revenue growth. I am looking forward to working with him and I know that he will be successful in taking on these new duties.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. DePalma said, “I’m extremely grateful to Andy and Nexstar for offering me the opportunity to join the nation’s largest local broadcasting group. Nexstar has a legacy of providing outstanding service to the communities in which it does business and providing a variety of unique cross-platform solutions to its advertising and marketing clients. I am looking forward to working with the company’s talented and experienced sales teams and I am confident that we will be successful in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mr. DePalma has been an active participant in media industry-related organizations and served on the TVB Board of Governors, as past-Chairman of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association, and on the business committee of the Pearl Group. He has also been very involved in the communities in which he has worked and lived, serving as a member of the board for the Connecticut Science Center, the Channel 3 Kids Camp, and the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford. Mr. DePalma earned his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Connecticut and his Master of Business Administration degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv

Contacts

Media:

Gary Weitman



EVP & Chief Communication Officer



Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



972/373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

Investor:

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman



JCIR



212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com