Nexstar Media Inc. Names Lloyd Bucher as Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Charlotte, North Carolina

Veteran Media Executive with More Than 25 Years of Experience in Broadcast Sales, Marketing, and Management Will Oversee WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV and FOX46.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it has named Lloyd Bucher as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte, North Carolina (DMA #22), overseeing WJZY-TV (FOX), WMYT-TV (MyNet) and fox46.com. Mr. Bucher will assume his new responsibilities on September 29, and report to Ron Romines, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting.

Mr. Bucher brings more than 25 years of executive broadcast management experience to his new role at Nexstar. Since June 2015, he has served as Vice President and General Manager of WPTV-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was responsible for the long-range strategy and day-to-day management of the television station and its related digital, mobile, and social media channels.

Throughout his tenure at WPTV-TV, Mr. Bucher and his team consistently delivered strong ratings, revenue, and market share growth, along with exceptional client service and a deep commitment to the community. Mr. Bucher expanded WPTV-TV’s local news programming, launching a new live half-hour evening newscast at 7 p.m. ET, focused on breaking news and recapping the day’s top stories. He also helped create and develop several significant digital initiatives, including the launch of WPTV-TV’s first mobile app for news, a streaming newscast, and a variety of streaming news specials, resulting in meaningful increases in page views and unique visitors to the station’s website. Mr. Bucher spearheaded the development of several important community partnerships between WPTV-TV and a number of West Palm Beach organizations such as The Komen Foundation, Autism Speaks, The Alzheimer’s Association and The Urban League. Mr. Bucher first joined WPTV-TV in 2007 as Director of Sales, responsible for all aspects of the station’s local and national sales operations.

Prior to joining WPTV-TV, Mr. Bucher held a variety of sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility at television stations in Miami and Philadelphia from 1995 to 2005. He began his professional career as an attorney, following his graduation from law school in 1993.

“We’re extremely pleased to have someone with Lloyd’s talent, experience and commitment stepping in to lead Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte,” said Mr. Romines. “His innovative approach to developing effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners and his ability to build high-quality news, sales, and marketing teams that collaborate effectively will serve WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV, and fox46.com well. We’re looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under Lloyd’s leadership of our talented staff in Charlotte.”

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Bucher said, “I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me an opportunity to join the company and work alongside the experienced and dedicated staff running its Charlotte media operations. Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content, both on-air and on-line, coupled with the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we offer, creates a distinct advantage for our viewers and advertisers. I’m excited to get started and looking forward to delivering outstanding service for viewers, advertisers and marketers who have come to expect the best from WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV, and fox46.com.”

Mr. Bucher has a long history of service with community- and media industry-related organizations and is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Urban League of Palm Beach County and Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. He also serves as a member of the TVB Executive Board of Directors and is a member of the Board of the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

Mr. Bucher graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and earned his law degree from the Widener University School of Law in Wilmington Delaware. He and his wife, Julie, have been married for 24 years and have two adult children. Mr. Bucher will be immediately relocating to the Charlotte area.

