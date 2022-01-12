Nexstar Media Group Recognized as a “Leadership Partner” by Feeding America®

Nexstar Donates Special News Coverage and Public Service Announcements Valued at $1.6 Million Across its Television and Digital Platforms During “Hunger Action Month”

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that it has been recognized as a “Leadership Partner” by Feeding America® in honor of the company’s efforts to raise awareness regarding the issues of hunger and food insecurity this past September during “Hunger Action Month.” Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Throughout September 2021, Nexstar television stations aired more than 18,000 public service announcements related to Feeding America and “Hunger Action Month.” In addition, the company’s local newscasts and digital operations collectively delivered more than 1,000 stories highlighting issues regarding hunger, food insecurity, and community efforts to help people in need. Taken together, Nexstar estimates that it delivered more than $1.6 million in value to Feeding America.

“Nexstar is extremely proud of its work in support of Feeding America, and we are gratified to be recognized as a ‘Leadership Partner,’” said Perry Sook, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “Giving back to the communities in which we do business is central to Nexstar’s mission, and these results are a clear demonstration of the power of our television and digital platforms. More important, they are also a demonstration of the collective compassion and commitment of our employees, who consistently come together to help people who need it most.”

For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs throughout the country. As food insecurity rates reach their highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need, feeding 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The Feeding America network of food banks provides over 6.6 billion meals annually to people across the nation facing hunger-related issues.

“The fight against hunger grows more important as the pandemic continues to impact communities across the country,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are proud to work with partners, like Nexstar, that are truly committed to helping our neighbors who live with food insecurity. Their support of the Feeding America network of food banks helps to increase awareness and engagement with our cause.”

Nexstar announced a $2 million multi-year partnership with Feeding America in January 2021, committing to donate air-time worth $600,000 annually for public service announcements related to hunger and food insecurity. In addition, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation has committed to donating $50,000 annually through 2023 to support the organization.

