<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.90 Per Share
Business Wire

Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.90 Per Share

di Business Wire

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on Monday, November 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on Monday, November 14, 2022.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Media Contact:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

972/373-8800

gweitman@nexstar.tv

Articoli correlati

VIZIO to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) today announced that its Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer, Mike O’Donnell, will...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which...
Continua a leggere

New Virtual Reality App “Retreat” Transforms Personal Growth and Self-Improvement Education

Business Wire Business Wire -
Just released on Meta App Lab, a Virtual Reality App ‘Retreat’, Unveils Influential Instructors, New Course Offerings and Announces...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VIZIO to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Business Wire