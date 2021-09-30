NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has reached one more milestone in its groundbreaking cooperation with H&Mbeyond. By installing the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR Technologies and starting the test phase of the AvatarCloud Fashion application, H&M Germany is opening selected stores for virtual fitting of its new collection. From 14 October to 6 November this year, H&M customers will have the opportunity to virtually try on perfect-fit looks from the new collection from home and outside of store opening hours via “digital fitting rooms” in two stores in Berlin and one H&M store in Hamburg.

As part of the test phase, customers can have a personal avatar, a digital twin, created free of charge with their exact body measurements in the scanners of participating H&M stores. The innovative AvatarCloud app from NeXR Technologies allows customers to try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of apparel from the new collection on their own avatar. An expansion of the virtual fitting offer to further collections is already technically possible.

The technology, developed by NeXR and driven forward in collaboration with H&Mbeyond. for use in fashion retail, strives not only to offer an exciting digital shopping experience but also to analyze together with customers what impact “digital fitting rooms” can have on shopping behavior. H&Mbeyond. the Berlin-based innovation lab of H&M Germany, is responsible for developing and piloting innovative products and services relevant to H&M’s global organization.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: “We are very proud that H&Mbeyond. awarded us as a trusted partner in their innovation work immediately with the test operation in three of their major stores. With our Virtual Fitting solution for H&M Germany, we have reached another milestone in the roll-out of our products announced for the current financial year. We are confident that this cooperation will also enable us to make a long-term contribution to sustainability in the textile industry. That is a very important matter for us.”

The AvatarCloud app is available on the Apple AppStore and Google Play. For more information on AvatarCloud and the new H&M collection, please visit: avatar.cloud.

About NeXR Technologies

NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a listed technology company with a focus on virtual reality applications. The core of the company consists of personalized, digital avatars that support users in performing everyday tasks more efficiently. These include the visualization of training successes on one’s own avatar (NeXR Fitness), the virtual fitting of clothing (NeXR Fashion) or the participation in and the design of virtual live events (NeXR Show) and remote presentations (NeXR Seminar). NeXR Technologies has core competencies in 3D scanner development, motion capture, virtual reality, virtual production as well as deep understanding in gaming and data-based business models. Based on two self-developed multi-user and multi-purpose platforms, NeXR Technologies offers products and solutions for numerous user industries. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 51 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

