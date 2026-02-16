Nexo Returns to the U.S.

Nexo is relaunching its flagship Yield, Exchange, Loyalty, and Credit Lines in the United States.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NEXO--Nexo today announced its formal return to the United States market in 2026. The company’s official U.S. relaunch is being executed in partnership with regulated partners, providing a U.S.-compliant framework for the company’s investment and credit product offerings. Digital asset trading infrastructure is provided by Bakkt, a publicly listed U.S.-based digital asset platform purpose-built to support institutional risk management and compliance.

Nexo’s renewed presence in the United States follows a period of deliberate recalibration and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to operating in markets where regulatory frameworks are evolving, institutional standards are clearly defined, and innovation can be pursued responsibly. The relaunch represents a strategic alignment with clients and partners who prioritize resilience, strong governance, and disciplined risk management in the digital asset ecosystem.

As part of its U.S. offering, Nexo is introducing a comprehensive suite of digital asset services designed to support advanced portfolio management and liquidity needs. These include:

Flexible and Fixed-term Yield programs , enabling clients to accrue returns through investment structures administered within a regulated framework.

, enabling clients to accrue returns through investment structures administered within a regulated framework. An integrated Exchange , providing access to digital asset buying and selling through a single, optimized interface.

, providing access to digital asset buying and selling through a single, optimized interface. Crypto-backed Credit Lines , offering access to liquidity without the need to liquidate digital assets, with flexible repayment mechanics and support for multiple collateral types.

, offering access to liquidity without the need to liquidate digital assets, with flexible repayment mechanics and support for multiple collateral types. A Loyalty program, alongside streamlined crypto and fiat on- and off-ramps supported via ACH and wire transfers.

Digital asset trading infrastructure is provided by Bakkt through a partnership that establishes a robust foundation and aligns Nexo’s global platform with U.S. regulatory expectations and best-in-class governance standards. This event marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to build an enduring digital wealth infrastructure rooted in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation.

With over $371 billion in processed transactions, Nexo continues to deliver secure, institutional-grade digital asset solutions globally. Its return to the U.S. marks the firm’s conviction that the next chapter of digital asset adoption will be shaped by regulatory clarity, institutional-grade standards, and responsible growth.

Nexo’s renewed U.S. footprint comes on the heels of its ongoing global expansion, which further reflects its worldwide brand partnerships. The company recently became the first-ever Title Partner of the ATP 500 Nexo Dallas Open in a multi-year agreement. Across the Atlantic, Nexo is the inaugural Digital Asset Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, the Official Digital Assets Partner of the DP World Tour, and the Australian Open. Beyond sports, the company has expanded its footprint in Latin America through the strategic acquisition of CNV-registered Virtual Asset Service Provider Buenbit in Argentina.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $371 billion processed globally, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering a Flexible and Fixed-term Yield product, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, and stringent security, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com/en-us

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy — spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate. Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY.

For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

