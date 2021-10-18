Nexign Completed Campaign Management Solution for Middle East Telecom Operator Zain Kuwait

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Nexign—Nexign (part of ICS Holding), an international provider of business support systems (BSS), has announced that the company completed the Marketing Campaign Management system implementation for Zain Kuwait, one of the leading telecom service providers in the Middle East, in cooperation with the Turkcell Technology, a subsidiary of Turkcell, a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. The implemented system enables Zain Kuwait to provide targeted offerings to a wide range of its subscribers and boost customer loyalty and retention.

Marketing Campaign Management System is a BI-integrated solution for diversified campaigns management during the customer lifecycle. It provides selection rules management to define target segments and communication channels to schedule, execute and track the performance of marketing campaigns. The system enables the company to increase response rates and make sales and marketing initiatives more effective.

‘As the leading telecom operator in the region, we are proud of our customer service and wish to ensure a life-long loyalty and satisfaction of our subscribers. The solution provided meets all our requirements and we are sure that Zain’s business development will get a boost thanks to the flexible campaign management solution,’ says Mohammed Hussain ALHamdan – Channels Management Department Manager at Zain Kuwait.

Dmitry Antipov, Chief Customer Officer at Nexign noted: ‘For us at Nexign, this project is an important milestone in the continuing expansion of our international presence. Middle East and Africa are our target regions, and we’re happy that we added one more name to the list of our customers in the region. The new solution will help Zain not only to retain its present customers but to expand its clientele.’

Serkan Öztürk, Turkcell CIO says: ‘The multi-year Nexign experience in BSS development and implementation joined with Turkcell Technology deep knowledge of local market brings fruitful results and we hope that the implemented solution will help the operator to tackle with the challenges that the changing customers’ needs pose to telco companies.’

Zain is a leading mobile voice and data services operator with a commercial footprint in seven Middle Eastern and African countries. It employs a workforce of over 7,500 people and provides a comprehensive range of mobile voice and data services to over 48.5 million active individual and business customers in the region.

Nexign (a part of Intellectual Computer Systems Holding (ICS Holding) is a major supplier of BSS solutions for telecom operators across 17 countries. The company focuses on modernising CSP’s IT systems to boost their profitability and slash TTM for new products.

Over 30 years on the market, Nexign has created an extensive suite of technological solutions to support and sustain transformation of telecom operators. Nexign’s products range from convergent BSS systems to elaborate optimisation solutions for subordinate software. Nexign boasts its comprehensive approach to reorganising all kinds of processes in the telecom industry, which offers a fresh impetus to the customer business and encourages innovations..

For more information, please visit the website and follow the latest news from Nexign on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

