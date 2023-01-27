NexDock Transforms Your Phone Into a Laptop Now Wireless

Nex Computer launches NexDock Wireless, the innovative device that lets you turn your smartphone into a full-fledged laptop wirelessly.





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nex Computer is excited to announce the launch of NexDock Wireless, the latest version of its innovative device that turns smartphones into a laptop.

With NexDock Wireless, users can now connect their smartphones to the device wirelessly using Bluetooth and Miracast technology. This means that they can enjoy all the benefits of NexDock, including a larger screen, physical keyboard, and trackpad, without the need for a cable.

“We’re thrilled to bring NexDock Wireless to market,” said Emre Kosmaz, CEO and founder of Nex Computer. “This latest version takes the convenience and versatility of NexDock to the next level, and we can’t wait for users to experience it for themselves.”

With NexDock, users can enjoy all the benefits of a laptop, including a larger screen, physical keyboard, and trackpad, without the need for a built-in processor or storage. Instead, NexDock relies on the processing power and storage of a connected smartphone to run applications and store data.

Whether you’re a busy professional on the go, a student looking for a portable study solution, or simply someone who wants to get more out of their smartphone, NexDock Wireless is the perfect tool for you. It’s compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones that support “desktop mode”, including “Samsung DeX”, “Motorola Ready For” and comes with a built-in battery that can also charge the smartphone.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new product. Order NexDock Wireless today and experience the convenience and versatility of a smartphone-powered laptop.

Pricing and Availability:

NexDock Wireless is now available to order for $349 USD on NexDock.com.

About Nex Computer:

We want to change the way people use computers through an innovative concept “brain in your pocket” We envision a world where we carry with us only our smartphones, which can connect to any screen in the world to turn them into tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

At Nex Computer, we’re standing at the forefront of this movement and lead the world in innovation with NexDock, NexPad and NexMonitor.

Nex Computer LLC is privately held and based in Los Angeles, CA.

More product photos of NexDock and other Nex devices are available at https://nexdock.com/media-kit/

