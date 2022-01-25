Nexar Announces Partnership with SiliconExpert

Teaming up to help solve electronics supply chain challenges

“It’s critical for PCB designers to know whether the components they select are going to be available throughout the entire lifecycle of their products,” said Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium and Head of Nexar. “Altium customers recognize the value in having access to SiliconExpert’s data so that they can make better, more informed decisions and reduce risk.”

Inaccurate or incomplete component availability data can cause significant delays to the design and production of electronic products. Providing designers access to the most comprehensive component lifecycle information within their design environment is crucial to ensuring designs can be produced on time and on budget.

“SiliconExpert and Altium are equally driven in ensuring designers have access to component information right at their fingertips without the frustration of having to go through multiple design re-spins,” said Martin Chatterton, General Manager of SiliconExpert. “Altium is our most requested integration, so we’re eager to work together to address this need.”

SiliconExpert will be at the AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT summit presenting “Getting the Information to Create Successful Designs Quickly” among the topics in the event’s supply chain track. To see the full AltiumLive agenda, visit the summit page at altium.com/summit.

Altium’s integration with SiliconExpert’s component data will be available within the Altium ecosystem later this year. To learn more about Nexar or to become a Nexar partner, please visit www.Nexar.com.

About Nexar and Altium

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

