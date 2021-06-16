Nexa3D Presents Future of AM at ASME

On June 17 at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM (EDT), Nexa3D, the pioneer of ultrafast 3D printing, will present at the ASME AM Tech Forum. During the two talks, the company’s CEO Avi Reichental and its COO Kevin McAlea will give insight into Nexa3D’s Digital Twin Printing software and explain how its new 3D printing technologies assure process stability and improve performance.





VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ASME AM Tech Forum is an interactive one-day virtual event dedicated to tech product discovery. Held on June 17, 2021, all industries will be featured. At the event, companies are invited to compare solutions side-by-side with product demonstrations and launches. The event also enables professionals to connect with solution providers as part of a live competition.

Nexa3D will be presenting two talks; Demo Jam: Get rid of dialup and upgrade to broadband printing presented by chief operating officer Kevin McAlea at 12:00 PM and Demo Jam: Nexa3D: Transforming AM by Avi Reichental, Founder and CEO at 2:30 PM. Nexa3D is also a premium sponsor of the overall event.

In his talk, Kevin McAlea will be demonstrating two new print engines; Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), which are designed for high-speed production applications. McAlea will also shed light on Nexa3D’s Digital Twin Printing (DTP) software and detail how it assures process stability, results in higher yields and drives performance to new levels.

Avi Reichental’s talk will discuss how Nexa3D is transforming the AM world, by presenting ground-breaking new 3D printing technologies that improve efficiency and productivity and ultimately help product development teams create new products faster. Using the NexaX 2.0 platform, Reichental will explain how Nexa3D’s products reduce production cycles from days to minutes, whilst also minimising waste, unlike traditional manufacturing.

“The ASME AM Tech Forum is a great opportunity for all the brilliant minds in the AM industry to come together, collaborate and share knowledge,” explained Reichental. “Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing the world’s supply chains sustainably, and invites the rest of the industry to attend out talks and to join our mission.”

For more information on the ASME AM Tech Forum and to register for the presentations by Nexa3D, sign up to the online webinar at: https://event.asme.org/AMtechforum.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company’s photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print productivity some 20X. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlocks the full potential of functional polymers that are tailored for production at scale. The company’s NexaX proprietary software platform optimizes the entire production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste, reducing energy and carbon footprints.

