Nexa3D Completes Acquisition of Essentium Adding High-Speed Extrusion to Its Powerful Additive Manufacturing Portfolio

Acquisition broadens capabilities, adds super polymer expertise, and democratizes access to industrial, health and government customers

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3dprinting—Nexa3D, the ultrafast 3D printing leader, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Essentium, a distinguished manufacturer of high-speed extrusion (HSE) 3D printers and materials. Nexa3D has rapidly emerged as an industry leader in industrial 3D printing, offering revolutionary production solutions to businesses across various sectors. Renowned for its ultrafast 3D printers, which span from desktop to factory floor sizes, Nexa3D’s cutting-edge technology has redefined the possibilities of 3D printing production, enabling unparalleled productivity, accuracy, and material versatility. With over 1,500 systems worldwide, Nexa3D’s printers have become the preferred solution for high-throughput production applications.









Essentium, known for its wide materials portfolio, award-winning high-speed extrusion 3D printers, and true independent dual extruders (IDEX), has established itself in the industry by providing solutions for complex polymer production applications that are up to 15 times faster than competing extrusion technologies. The company’s commitment to High-Speed Extrusion precision, ruggedness and reliability has made it the preferred choice for manufacturers and government users globally.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome the talented Essentium team to Nexa3D,” said Avi Reichental, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “This acquisition is more than a strategic move; it’s a testament to our shared vision to drive innovation and deliver solutions that redefine the production capabilities of 3D printing.”

“We are excited to join forces with Nexa3D,“ said Blake Teipel, Co-founder, and CEO of Essentium. “Essentium and Nexa3D share a vision of empowering manufacturers to create what was once considered impossible. Our combination enables us to offer game-changing 3D printing solutions for our defense, health, and industrial customers. We are blown away by the growth, technology, and delivery velocity underpinning Nexa3D, and excited to be the force multiplier that takes our combined enterprise to its true potential.”

The combination of Nexa3D and Essentium is poised to unlock new possibilities, offering industrial customers the tools needed to scale production and explore unprecedented manufacturing opportunities at scale. Nexa3D’s extensive market reach, with over 130 worldwide resellers, combined with Essentium’s HSE technology, positions the merged entity as a transformative force in the industrial 3D printing landscape.

Dr. Blake Teipel has been appointed to the position of Chief Strategy Officer, Nexa3D. In this role, Blake will deploy his instrumental experience in product development and deployment, working with the executive leadership team to formulate, facilitate and communicate Nexa3D’s strategic initiatives and lead implementation efforts across the organization.

Dr. Elisa Teipel was appointed to the role of Chief Government Officer, Nexa3D. In this role, Elisa will lead all of Nexa3D’s government business activities, including all special government projects and commercial activities, leveraging her extensive domain expertise and deep relationships.

Kelly Spivey was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer, Nexa3D. In this role, Kelly will work very closely with the entire senior leadership team to oversee the combined business finance, accounting and information technology relying on her vast operational and audit experience.

Nexa3D and Essentium are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining uninterrupted service to existing and prospective customers. Essentium will begin operating as Essentium, a Nexa3D Company immediately and plans to transition fully to the Nexa3D brand at a later date.

Additional information is available on the Nexa3D website and in the media kit.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably by pushing the limits of additive manufacturing. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Essentium, a Nexa3D Company

Essentium provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world’s top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified.

For more information on Essentium, a Nexa3D Company and its products, visit the Essentium website.

