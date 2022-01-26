Nexa3D and Obsidian Solutions Group Partner to Bring Production 3D Printing to Military and Defense Customers

Obsidian Solutions Group, through its manufacturing division Applied Rapid Technologies, has acquired five of Nexa3D’s NXE 400 3D printers and one NXD 200 3D printer

The 3D printers are satisfying customer requirements for short-run production plastics

The partnership allows Obsidian Solutions Group to free up capacity in its cast urethane business by diverting projects directly to the Nexa3D printers

OSG is a certified 8(a), Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Business focused on providing solutions to the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through its manufacturing division, Applied Rapid Technologies (ART), OSG will work with government agencies and commercial/industrial businesses to provide additive manufacturing (AM) solutions based on Nexa3D’s ultrafast production-oriented resin 3D printing technology.

ART has been operating three NXE 400 industrial 3D printers since April 2021, leveraging these machines to satisfy customer requirements for short-run production plastics. In January 2022, ART installed two more NXE 400s and one NXD 200.

“The Nexa3D equipment is freeing up capacity in our cast urethane business by allowing us to divert projects directly to the Nexa3D printers,” said Bruce LeMaster, VP of Manufacturing, ART. “The throughput on these printers is amazing. Prior to Christmas, we had a project that required 1,200 parts for delivery before the holidays. We printed 300 parts at a time, with each build taking only 28 minutes. The project was a big success.”

In addition to in-house usage, ART has signed on to join the Nexa3D reseller network. The company will offer 3D printing systems from the Nexa3D portfolio to expand its own customers’ capacity for advanced manufacturing.

OSG Co-Founder and President James Wiley stated, “We are very excited about this venture. The partnership between OSG and Nexa3D will allow us to continue providing mission critical, right-time, right-place, and right level of responsive services and solutions to counter and thwart the efforts of global adversaries.”

OSG Co-Founder and CEO Tyron Logan added that “‘Solutions’ is a big part of the OSG name, and we look forward to offering Nexa3D equipment to our customers as a possible answer to their needs.”

Nexa3D printers are known for their ultrafast print speeds based on the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology. The NXE 400 also features a 16 liter build volume, more than double that of other currently available technologies.

Nexa3D is pleased to partner with OSG and offer its solutions to the DoD and Intelligence community.

“Nexa3D believes in the ability of technology to make a powerful difference in the world,” said Avi Reichental, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “Our 3D printers have been proven to reduce production time from days to hours or minutes. In sectors where time is especially critical, the value of ultrafast 3D printing cannot be overstated.”

Reichental continued, “Another primary focus for Nexa3D is improving the sustainability of manufacturing, and replacing urethane casting with 3D printing has immense benefits for our environment. We are proud to lend our technology to OSG’s important mission and to continue our own mission of advancing additive manufacturing’s capabilities.”

Nexa3D printers are built to last, with modular designs that allow for easy part replacement and technology upgrades, eliminating hardware obsolescence, reducing waste, and saving money.

Obsidian Solutions Group, LLC (OSG) is a certified 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned firm that provides IT Transformation and Modernization, Software Development, Data Management and Analytics, and Knowledge-Based Professional Solutions to the DoD and the Intelligence Community. OSG was founded in 2010 and in 2020 acquired Applied Rapid Technologies (ART), an additive manufacturing service provider who specializes in prototype and short-run production plastics. Learn more at the OSG (https://obsidiansg.com/) and ART (https://artcorp.com/) websites.

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit nexa3D.com.

