Nexa Acquires Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications

With the acquisition, Nexa builds upon its leadership position in the healthcare and medical answering services category

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#answeringservices—Nexa Receptionists Holdings LLC (“Nexa”), the leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the US, today announced it has acquired the answering services division of Crocker Communications, a Massachusetts-based telecommunications company. The acquisition expands Nexa’s footprint within the healthcare and medical answering services category, and further bolsters its tech-enabled and people-powered service offerings with Crocker’s 24/7 live answering and encrypted messaging and HIPAA-compliant text messaging services for healthcare organizations.

With the acquisition, the answering services division team of Crocker Communications will join the Nexa Healthcare business unit. Additionally, Crocker Communications’ existing client base of physicians, medical clinics, and hospital systems will now have access to Nexa’s full suite of tech-enabled and people-powered services.

“Crocker Communications is one of the most well-respected and trusted in the industry and a perfect fit for Nexa because of their commitment to customer success and innovation,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of Nexa. “The acquisition of their answering service division brings HIPAA-compliant and encrypted messaging services to Nexa, and further positions us to support our healthcare and medical clients with appointment scheduling, patient intake, and an overall superior patient experience.”

Crocker Communications began as an answering service for physicians in 1956 and has since expanded its product and service offerings across the telecommunications category. The answering services division, which specifically serves the healthcare industry, will now join the Nexa family, bringing together the best-in-class services of the two companies. This enables physicians, medical clinics, and hospital systems to deliver human-centered experiences to patients whether that’s through voice, web, chat, or text. These services will now include:

24/7/365 People-Powered Live Chat & Text: Human-powered and HIPAA-compliant live chat connects patients and caretakers faster and with greater accuracy.

Human-powered and HIPAA-compliant live chat connects patients and caretakers faster and with greater accuracy. EHR and CRM Integration: Integrations allow for easy and efficient management of patient data and scheduling in one place.

Integrations allow for easy and efficient management of patient data and scheduling in one place. Website Chat Features: Website chat boxes and text capabilities automatically boost engagement and provide patients peace of mind.

Website chat boxes and text capabilities automatically boost engagement and provide patients peace of mind. Streamlined Patient Intake: Live healthcare virtual receptions handle patient intake, freeing up caregivers and medical staff to have more face time with patients.

Live healthcare virtual receptions handle patient intake, freeing up caregivers and medical staff to have more face time with patients. 24/7/365 Medical Answering: Medical virtual receptionists handle communications and scheduling, route appropriate calls to on-call providers, and escalate emergency calls.

The Internet and VOIP services of Crocker Communications will remain with Crocker. For questions regarding Crocker services, please contact Thomas Poulin at tpoulin@corp.crocker.com.

To learn more about Nexa’s healthcare service offerings, visit https://nexa.com/medical.

About Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLC

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the United States, helping them to grow and scale with expert-level call answering, inbound & outbound sales, live chat & text, and client & patient intake services. The company goes to market with the following three brands: Nexa, Nexa Healthcare and Alert Communications. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Nexa was founded in 1982. For more information, visit www.nexa.com.

Useful Links:



Nexa on LinkedIn

Nexa on Twitter

Nexa on Facebook

Contacts

Beth Cochran



602.758.0750 | beth@wiredprgroup.com

Lori Scribner



619.993.1784 | lori@wiredprgroup.com