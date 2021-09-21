Home Business Wire Nex-Tech Wireless Renews Service Partnership with IDI Billing Solutions
VICTOR, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#idibilling–IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has renewed its agreement with Nex-Tech Wireless, a premier wireless provider bringing trusted technology and superior service to central and western Kansas.

Headquartered in Hays, Kansas, Nex-Tech Wireless is focused on creating memorable customer experiences and is proud to provide a network built by Kansans for Kansans. With the latest wireless equipment and competitive wireless plans, Nex-Tech Wireless is delivering the devices customers want with the coverage they need.

“IDI Billing Solutions has been a valued partner since 2005. IDI provides the most comprehensive and innovative solutions available, giving us the ability to rapidly implement new revenue-generating services,” said Jon Lightle, Chief Executive Officer of Nex-Tech Wireless. “In addition, we are excited about IDI’s eSIM functionality and the openness of their platform which has enabled us to improve upon our customer self-service capabilities using their web APIs.”

“IDI Billing Solutions is thrilled to continue our partnership with Nex-Tech Wireless. We are proud to serve as a critical component in their goal of achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction possible,” said Patrick Talty, President IDI Billing Solutions. “As Nex-Tech Wireless expands their service offerings, we remain committed to delivering the product, platform and operational expertise necessary for future growth and success,” Talty added.

About Nex-Tech Wireless

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless provider offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas. Nex-Tech Wireless’ mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.nex-techwireless.com or call 1-877-621-2600.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.

