NewYork GreenCloud Acquires Buena Vista Biomass Power Facility to Launch First Carbon-Negative AI Factory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewYork GreenCloud (NYGC) announced the acquisition of the Buena Vista Biomass Power (BVBP) facility in Ione, California. The site will become NYGC’s first large-scale carbon negative AI Factory, integrating biomass-to-pyrolysis energy systems with behind-the-meter, liquid-cooled AI compute.

“The Buena Vista Biomass Power facility is the beginning of a national platform of carbon-negative AI Factories,” said Joe Church, CEO of NewYork GreenCloud. “This facility will let us deliver high-performance compute with a dramatically lower carbon footprint.”

The redevelopment—led jointly by NYGC and BucSha Energy, the project’s biomass-to-pyrolysis engineering partner—will convert the 18MW plant into a 41MW power plant feeding an on-site AI factory with renewable, baseload energy to support next-generation GPU clusters.

"By focusing exclusively on regional biomass, we create a clean, stable, and scalable energy source that can power the modern AI infrastructure," said Dave Shaffer, Founder of BucSha Energy.

Impact Capital Partners helped advise on capital strategy and financing pathways for the transaction.

“This acquisition represents the blueprint for scalable, sustainable compute,” said Sandy Goodman, Managing Partner at Impact Capital Partners.

NYGC, BucSha and Impact Capital Partners are evaluating additional sites for similar conversions as part of a 2026–2028 rollout.

About NewYork GreenCloud

NewYork GreenCloud (“NYGC”) develops and operates carbon-negative AI Factories powered by renewable energy systems. Integrating behind-the-meter power, advanced cooling, and high-density compute, NYGC enables ultra-efficient, low-carbon GPU infrastructure for enterprise AI training and inference.

About BucSha Energy

BucSha Energy develops next-generation biomass-to-pyrolysis systems that convert sustainably sourced woody biomass — including forest, agricultural, and construction and demolition waste — into clean baseload energy, biochar, and measurable carbon removal. BucSha’s modular platform transforms legacy renewable assets into fully integrated carbon-negative energy systems built for modern data centers and industrial loads.

About Impact Capital Partners

Impact Capital Partners is a U.S.-based placement agent focused on raising capital for climate infrastructure, sustainable energy, and next-generation AI projects. The firm structures equity and project-finance solutions that advance measurable environmental outcomes. Impact Capital Partners shares investment opportunities with U.S. institutional investors through its association with Finalis Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which serves as the firm’s broker-dealer of record.

