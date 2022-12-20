Newsweek Names UKG a Great Workplace for Diversity

Five-star workplace rating from Newsweek underscores business value of DEI&B commitment

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced today that Newsweek named UKG to its America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list, with the company earning a perfect five-star rating.1 This and other recent accolades emphasize the company’s commitment to attracting and retaining industry-best talent to best support its customers by regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) as a business imperative.

“We’ve built a people-centered culture where differences are respected, innovation is unfettered, and all employees from diverse intersections can thrive personally and professionally on their own terms,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “Uniquely valuing our employees helps us realize our purpose, and bringing DEI&B to the forefront of our business strategy enables us to deliver technology experiences for people that go beyond just work — such as the new UKG Great Place To Work® Hub. We are an award-winning workplace and one of the world’s most trusted HCM and workforce management providers because of our people — they make UKG great.”

In the same week that UKG earned the Newsweek honor, the company was awarded “Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation” from Brandon Hall Group and was recognized by jobs site Comparably as a top-ranked company according to reviews from its women employees and employees of color.

Brandon Hall: UKG Close the Gap Initiative Earns Gold

The multiyear, multimillion-dollar commitment aimed at promoting equity of compensation and equity of opportunity for all earned a 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Gold Award in the category of “Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation.” The UKG Close the Gap campaign funds a number of critical programs, nonprofits, and research in support of pay equity.

Additionally, peer-learning platform Hive Learning — a UKG technology partner and member of the UKG Diversity Accelerator Program — earned a Gold Award from Brandon Hall for “Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation” specifically for its work with UKG to roll out the company’s Unified Foundational Learning program, a critical initiative internally that aligns to UKG core values and behaviors and furthers its mission to advance DEI&B at work.

Comparably: UKG Receives Top Ratings from Women, Employees of Color

Reviews posted to Comparably by UKG employees solidified the company as a Best Company for Diversity and a Best Company for Women. These awards follow similar rankings in 2022 naming UKG a Best Company for Perks and Benefits and a Best Company for Work-Life Balance, also based on employee feedback provided directly to Comparably via publicly posted reviews.

“Culture should be a positive driver of employee wellbeing, productivity, satisfaction, and retention. How you treat your people will dictate business success and cement your legacy as an organization,” said Pat Wadors, chief people officer at UKG. “UKG is in the business of helping others build workplaces where all people feel valued, heard, respected, trusted, and cared for. We know that this is the foundation for our own success and longevity as a company, and, ultimately, for our customers’ success.”

