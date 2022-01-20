Home Business Wire News Corp to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings
Business Wire

News Corp to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp will release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST (Sydney: Friday, February 4, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-800-458-4121

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-323-794-2093

Passcode: 6918979

A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call’s conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820

Passcode: 6918979

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

jkennedy@newscorp.com

