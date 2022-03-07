Home Business Wire News Corp to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet...
Business Wire

News Corp to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp announced today that Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will participate in the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022. The session will begin at 2:20pm EDT.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

jkennedy@newscorp.com

