NewPoint Expands Seniors Housing Finance Platform with Strategic Hires

Sean Huntsman and Katherine Stewart Bring Wealth of Experience in Seniors Housing Agency Lending

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC (“NewPoint”) announces the hiring of Sean Huntsman as Senior Managing Director, Seniors Housing Originations and Katherine Stewart as Managing Director and lead for NewPoint’s Seniors Housing Agency Platform. The new hires expand NewPoint’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare lending platform, which aims to meet the capital needs of investors and operators across the full continuum of care.

The team will target expansion into the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seniors housing space in addition to originating proprietary bridge loan solutions for independent and assisted living properties. Huntsman and Stewart will be based in NewPoint’s new Southern California office.

With a career origination volume totaling more than $5 billion, Huntsman brings more than 30 years of experience originating Agency, bridge and construction loans for multifamily and seniors housing communities. He joins NewPoint from M&T Realty Capital Corporation, where, as Executive Managing Director, he expanded the bank’s West Coast Healthcare Lending Group. Prior to that, Huntsman was an Executive Managing Director with Barings Multifamily Capital, working to establish the firm’s Seniors Housing Platform. He has also held roles with PNC Real Estate and ARCS Commercial Mortgage.

Stewart has over 20 years of real estate lending experience, 15 of which have focused on building and managing Agency seniors housing platforms. She has analyzed over 1,500 transactions during her career and has been instrumental in the origination and closing of over $2 billion in seniors housing loans. She joins NewPoint from M&T Realty Capital Corporation, where she was a Senior Vice President focused on structuring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac debt products. Stewart has held prior roles at Barings Multifamily Capital, PNC Real Estate and ARCS Commercial Mortgage.

“We are deeply committed to building a best-in-class Seniors Housing & Healthcare Platform that offers clients the most diverse product suite and best service possible, so they can focus on delivering the capital necessary to provide high-quality housing for our nation’s aging population,” said NewPoint CEO David Brickman. “Sean and Kathy are industry leaders in this unique housing sector, and their wealth of knowledge, client-centric ethos and innovative approach to structuring lending solutions embody the characteristics and values of what we are building at NewPoint.”

NewPoint acquired Housing & Healthcare Finance (HHC Finance) in December 2021, which augmented the firm’s product suite to offer HUD/FHA multifamily and healthcare financing. The firm recently secured the #2 spot for initial Healthcare endorsements in the first half of HUD’s 2022 fiscal year.

About NewPoint Real Estate Capital

NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC (NewPoint) is a prominent commercial real estate finance company delivering lending solutions to investors of multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, healthcare and manufactured housing properties nationwide. NewPoint leverages technology, data, capital and the expertise of its industry-leading team to provide loan origination, servicing, execution, and a suite of Agency and curated proprietary products to meet the evolving needs of borrowers. In addition to being a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN Lender, NewPoint also offers bridge financing. Launched in 2021, NewPoint is a joint venture of Meridian Capital Group, LLC, the nation’s leading commercial mortgage brokerage, and Barings LLC, one of the world’s leading investment managers. For more information, please visit https://newpoint.com.

