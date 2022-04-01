Home Business Wire Newell Brands Completes Divestiture of the Connected Home & Security Business
Business Wire

Newell Brands Completes Divestiture of the Connected Home & Security Business

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that it has completed the sale of the Connected Home & Security business (CH&S) to Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) for a purchase price of $593 million, subject to customary working capital and transaction adjustments. The CH&S business, based in Aurora, Illinois, produces and distributes smoke and carbon monoxide combo alarms, fire suppressants, fireproof safes and other home safety products under the BRK and First Alert brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands’ beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Sofya Tsinis

VP, Investor Relations

+1 (201) 610-6901

sofya.tsinis@newellco.com

Media:
Beth Stellato

Chief Communications Officer

+1 (470) 580-1086

beth.stellato@newellco.com

