Newegg’s Early Black Friday Deals Now Include G.SKILL Desktop Memory and More Tech Products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #desktoppc–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today unveiled another round of early Black Friday Deals, including new deals this week on a variety of tech products and special pricing on G.SKILL system memory, the top-selling memory on Newegg.com.





Customers can shop early Black Friday Deals featuring Price Protection and hundreds of special offers, including deals on G.SKILL DDR5 and DDR4 desktop memory modules available in configurations ranging from 16GB to 64GB while supplies last.

New early Black Friday Deals are available at https://newegg.io/blackfriday1108

Black Friday Deals featuring G.SKILL memory are available at https://newegg.io/gskill11

These types of deals are typically reserved for Black Friday but are now available on Newegg.com.

Black Friday Deals on G.SKILL memory and other products include:

Among the G.SKILL RAM modules included in the deals is the flagship Trident Z5 series extreme performance DDR5 memory. Optimized for Intel systems at speeds up to DDR5-6400, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are engineered with high-quality, hand-screened DDR5 ICs to achieve extreme memory performance. For AMD systems, Trident Z5 Neo family offerings include RGB (Trident Z5 Neo RGB) and non-RGB (Trident Z5 Neo) variants. Programmed with AMD EXPO™ technology and created with hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 series allow PC building enthusiasts, gamers and livestreamers to experience the performance of the new AMD AM5 platform.

“Whether customers are building a new desktop PC or upgrading their existing system, G.SKILL RAM is a great choice for performance-minded users. Our partnership with G.SKILL allows us to offer some of the best memory deals available at retail,” said Anthony Kuo, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Newegg builds its Black Friday Deals with PC enthusiasts in mind. Expect to find all the PC components needed for shoppers or for the PC builder on their holiday gift list.”

“Customers are enthusiastic about Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection, which gives them confidence to shop now for the lowest prices available this season while supply is strong,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg.

Black Friday Price Protection

Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures customers will get the lowest possible prices offered on the site through Black Friday. If a customer purchases an eligible product that displays the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com now through Nov. 20, 2022, and then after that purchase the same product is available at a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will automatically be issued by Dec. 6, 2022.

Visit this page for full terms and conditions related to Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection.

Extended Holiday Return Policy and Extended Holiday Replacement-Only Policy

For almost every purchase on Newegg.com placed between now and Dec. 25, 2022, customers will have until Jan. 31, 2023, to return or replace the product. Exclusions apply. The Warranty & Returns tab on each item’s product page will determine its eligibility for return or replacement until Jan. 31, 2023.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Note: For photos of G.SKILL memory, please access this online folder: https://newegg.io/gskill_photos

Contacts

Media:

Eric Wein



Newegg



eric.j.wein@newegg.com

Investor Relations:

Lena Cati



The Equity Group Inc.



lcati@equityny.com

212-836-9611