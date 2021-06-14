Newegg’s Annual FantasTech Event Kicks Off June 14

FantasTech Price Protection Rewards Early Shoppers with a Low-Price Guarantee

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, kicked off its 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale this morning, with deep discounts on products across Newegg’s entire portfolio, including consumer electronics, entertainment, home goods, small appliances, health & fitness, automotive, smart home and gaming products. The FantasTech Pre-Sale runs through June 20, 2021, followed by the official FantasTech Sale June 21 through June 23, 2021.





View the promotional video for this year’s FantasTech Sale at https://youtu.be/2j4wgMtjt6M.

Sample deals from Newegg’s 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale include:

CORSAIR Hydro Series H115i RGB PLATINUM Liquid CPU Cooler – $99.99 (valid June 18-20, 2021)

GIGABYTE AORUS 15.6” Gaming Laptop – $1,949.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

Klipsch K-100SW 10-Inch Powered Subwoofer – $139.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

Polk Audio TL1600 5.1 Compact Surround Sound Home Theater System – $169.00 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) Desktop Memory – $149.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

SAMSUNG M7 Series 32-inch UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV – $249.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

SAMSUNG 870 QVO Series 2.5″ 2TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive – $174.99 (valid June 14-16, 2021)

Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $199.99 (valid June 19-20, 2021)

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GA Power Supply – $79.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

ASUS PRIME B460M-A LGA 1200 Intel Motherboard – $89.99 (valid June 14-15, 2021)

MSI PRO B450M PRO-VDH AMD Motherboard – $59.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

To reward early shoppers, Newegg is offering price protection for the duration of its 7-Day FantasTech Pre-Sale event. This ensures that customers who purchase eligible products during the Pre-Sale receive the lowest price offered by Newegg during this year’s FantasTech event.

Taking advantage of Newegg’s FantasTech Price Protection program is easy – here’s how it works:

If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the FantasTech Price Protection badge from June 14 through June 20, 2021 and, after their purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before June 23, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the customer’s original payment method. There’s no need to track prices and submit a claim. Customers simply make their purchase and, if the price then drops below what they paid, Newegg will process the refund automatically by July 2, 2021.

Visit www.newegg.com/FantasTech for the latest on Newegg’s FantasTech sale. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

