Newegg Seeks to Strengthen Tech E-Commerce Leadership as 2024 Consumer Electronics Show Exhibitor

Company will meet with partners, join a TikTok Shop livestreaming event and connect with dozens of social media creators during premier global tech event

Newegg will host meetings with executives from leading technology companies throughout the event in its official CES suite at The Palazzo inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. As the top online-only electronics retailer in North America1, Newegg will use CES meetings to better understand manufacturers’ retail needs and to help improve sales results for marketplace sellers.

Also, Newegg will be one of a few brands to be included in the “TikTok Shop: Live from CES 2024” event, hosted by TikTok. Newegg livestream host Ben Tibbels will show deals on Newegg’s TikTok channel during the live shopping event at 3:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 11. Newegg was among the first North American brands to sell through TikTok Shop last year and expects to continue to grow its TikTok Shop success in 2024.

Newegg Media, a division of Newegg, will create dozens of social media videos throughout CES booths, partner press conferences and product demo suites to showcase desirable upcoming technology products to followers.

“CES is where the world converges to learn about the technology products and technologies that will shape this year and the coming years. For Newegg, it’s a key annual event that enables us to strengthen our partnerships and develop new ones,” said Eric Wein, Director of Public Relations for Newegg. “As a CES exhibitor, we are leveraging this year’s global event to further establish Newegg as a major e-commerce retailer for new advanced technology products.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

