Newegg Launches New NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPUs and ABS Gaming PCs

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$negg #aorus--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in e-commerce for technology products, is thrilled to announce the availability of the highly anticipated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The RTX 5070 Ti builds off the incredible success of NVIDIA's RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs that launched in January with unprecedented demand.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti will allow gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts to achieve amazing performance through the new NVIDIA 50 Series chipset as well as NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 that provides a host of advanced AI features.

The NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards as well as custom 5070 Ti powered PC systems will be available to purchase on Feb 20th at 6:00 am PST. You can find all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs here and RTX 5070 Ti PC systems here.

Newegg Shuffle

Newegg has recently relaunched its incredibly popular Newegg Shuffle program for NVIDIA 50 Series GPUs. Newegg Shuffle allows customers a chance to purchase the incredibly popular products that often sell out immediately. Once entered in the Shuffle, customers are chosen at random, providing a fair and easy way for customers to acquire the latest in graphic technology. The Newegg Shuffle can be found here and the full Shuffle FAQ is located here.

Newegg Shuffle will be making select RTX 5070 Ti MSRP models available between 6:00 am and 12:00 pm PST Feb 20th.

Newegg Trade-In Program

Newegg’s highly popular Trade-In program allows customers with older generation GPUs and CPUs to trade in their products for credit to be used to purchase the latest technology. A customer first selects a new GPU or CPU and then provides details about their old products and conditions. Once the customer purchases and receives the new GPU or CPU, they use the included prepaid shipping label to send their old parts to Newegg. Newegg Trade-In is located here.

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

Newegg is proud to be an NVIDIA partner for the launch of their RTX 50 Series graphics cards including the RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The new RTX 5070 Ti and the entire range of NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs showcase both NVIDIA’s unparalleled next-level graphics technology as well as NVIDIA’s leading position in AI. NVIDIA’s new AI features leverage the latest NVIDIA generative AI software to dramatically improve gaming performance in addition to significantly speeding up AI-specific tasks for content creators and professional customers.

Key Features of the NVIDIA 50 Series:

DLSS 4: Achieve up to 8X higher frame rates for seamless gameplay

NVIDIA Reflex 2: Experience up to 75% reduced latency

Fifth Generation Tensor Cores: Push AI-driven tasks to new heights

True 4K 240FPS: Enjoy breathtaking visuals with DisplayPort 2.1 monitors

ABS RTX 50 Series Gaming PCs: The Pinnacle of Performance

Newegg’s in-house brand, ABS (ADVANCED BATTLESTATIONS), introduces a new line of gaming PCs equipped with NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. Renowned for superior craftsmanship and unmatched performance, ABS systems feature both the latest Intel and AMD CPUs combined with the very best PC hardware. All ABS PCs are meticulously assembled and rigorously tested in California. "We are proud to launch our line of ABS RTX 5070 Ti PCs and provide gamers and creators with the absolute best in PC performance," said Steven Chien, VP of Product Management, ABS. "ABS systems set a new bar for gaming, computing, and localized AI technology by leveraging NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. Additionally, the RTX 5070 Ti allows ABS to provide class-leading performance at an exceptional price point."

Featured ABS RTX 5070 Ti Systems and Pricing

The following ABS gaming PCs will be available for purchase exclusively at Newegg starting Feb 20, 2025:

Brand CPU GPU Price URL ABS 7 7700X GeForce RTX 5070 Ti $2,349.99 View Product ABS 7 7700X GeForce RTX 5070 Ti $2,299.99 View Product ABS i9-14900KF GeForce RTX 5070 Ti $2,599.99 View Product

Additional featured RTX 50 Series Systems and Pricing

In addition, brands such as Yeyian, MSI, Skytech, XIDAX, CyberPowerPC and iBUYPOWER are also offering gaming PCs featuring RTX 50 Series graphics cards, providing customers with an even greater variety of options to suit their needs and budgets. These gaming PCs will be available for purchase starting Feb 20, 2025.

All RTX 5070 Ti PCs can be found here.

Experience the Future of Gaming with Newegg

Newegg remains committed to delivering the best technology and value to gamers and PC enthusiasts. With the launch of the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPUs and ABS gaming PCs, Newegg is poised to offer the ultimate gaming experience. Visit Newegg.com to explore and shop these groundbreaking products.

Disclaimers

Performance claims are based on internal or third-party testing under specific conditions and may vary depending on system configurations, applications, and usage. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Products from third-party brands are sold by Newegg but manufactured and warrantied by their respective companies. For the latest updates, visit Newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in Diamond Bar, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors beyond Newegg’s control, including but not limited to market conditions, supply chain disruptions, and evolving customer demands. For additional information, please review Newegg’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Follow Newegg on X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

Andrew Choi

Newegg Commerce Inc.

andrew.h.choi@newegg.com