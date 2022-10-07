Newegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator

Online tech retailer rolling out new video creator program at TwitchCon San Diego 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #creators–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of Newegg Creator, its first formal influencer program, as part of its attendance at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 today through Oct. 9 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.





Newegg Creator is a Newegg program focused on developing partnerships with creative, tech savvy video content creators, including TwitchCon San Diego livestream attendees. Recruitment for Newegg Creator begins at the event and will focus on influencers and content creators passionate about tech, video games and lifestyle brands. Upon receiving applications, Newegg will review each creator’s content and community to determine if there’s a mutual collaboration opportunity with Newegg.

Creators interested in the Newegg Creator program should apply at this website: https://newegg.io/newegg_creator

Creators who eventually join the Newegg Creator program will be eligible to earn affiliate commissions while showcasing the latest trending products for Newegg’s engaged viewers across popular social media platforms. In addition, creators could be offered exclusive opportunities to participate in future Newegg events.

Newegg is known by creators as a popular shopping destination for content creation-enabling tech products, like desktop PCs, laptops, microphones and headphones.

At TwitchCon San Diego 2022, Newegg Media, the company’s in-house production team, will film social media content while meeting video content creators.

“The spectacle of TwitchCon seems like an ideal platform to formally launch our influencer program, Newegg Creator. We expect to start recruiting and then collaborating with talented social media creators in the coming months for partnerships,” said Drew Roder, Director of Newegg Media. “We encourage all creative content creators interested in Newegg and its brand partners’ products to apply to our program.”

