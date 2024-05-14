EDS Service Solutions secures back-to-back Top 10 of Atlanta’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with the prestigious Pacesetter Award

The 29th annual Pacesetter Awards, presented by Atlanta Business Chronicle, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.









ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDS Service Solutions, a leading workforce management and labor outsourcing provider, announced today that it has been named a Pacesetter Award winner by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for a second consecutive year, last year ranking No. 2 and this year No. 8. The Pacesetter Awards celebrate the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in Atlanta across various industries, including technology, healthcare, commercial real estate, staffing/hiring, marketing, transportation/logistics, restaurant/retail/hospitality and residential real estate.

“As the CEO of EDS Service Solutions, I am humbled and pleased to announce our recognition by The Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Pacesetter company in both 2023 and 2024. This honor is a powerful testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Since our recognition in 2023, we’ve continued to build partnerships with our clients as a reflection of our core belief that growth and profits will take care of themselves when we pursue proper operational practices and commit to finding the most efficient and best problem-solving tactics and excellence in labor management. Embracing the principle that ‘together, our collective strength surpasses any individual effort,’ we foster collaboration and mutual support, unlocking boundless possibilities. By placing people at the forefront and continuously honing our expertise, we pave the way for organic success to flourish. Our success is built on a foundation of valuing our customers’ achievements and striving for excellence in every aspect of business and labor outsourcing. As a women-led company, we take pride in promoting diversity and fostering an empowering environment for everyone in our industry. This accolade represents not just our growth but our enduring commitment to our clients and our mission to drive their success”, Sonya Locke, CEO

The Atlanta Business Pacesetter Award is given to businesses that not only show significant growth but also have a substantial impact on their industries and communities. EDS Service Selections was selected due to its exceptional growth in 2023 with a 96% increase in revenue, just following a 265% revenue increase in 2022. EDS is continually recognized and praised for its exceptional organization and efficiency, which has opened doors for expansion within the industry we service and emerging markets within comparable industries where excellence in human capital management and lean labor practices are valued as a key to success.

“As EDS Service Solutions continues to grow and innovate, we invite industry partners, potential clients, and job seekers to connect with us to explore how we can drive progress together. We believe in more than just business relationships, but a true partnership with those whom we support,” Sonya Locke, CEO.

About EDS Service Solutions

EDS Service Solutions is a women-led enterprise based in Atlanta, Georgia, that represents the peak of innovation in labor outsourcing and business process optimization. EDS commands a significant presence across a broad spectrum of sectors, including travel, car rental, airport operations, hospitality, and logistics, servicing all Top 30 airports and 40 other major cities in the United States. EDS’s service model is streamlined yet powerful, merging key offerings like business process outsourcing, human capital management, and recruitment process outsourcing into a cohesive strategy encompassing staff and departmental outsourcing and the turnkey management of critical operations. This robust suite of services is delivered with an unparalleled commitment to excellence, positioning EDS as a crucial partner in enhancing operational efficiencies and advancing our client success by managing their most valuable resource, human capital.

About The Pacesetter Award and Atlanta Business Chronicle

The Atlanta Business Chronicle honors the fastest-growing privately-held and Atlanta-based companies each year with its Pacesetter Award designation. Vertical categories include technology, healthcare, commercial real estate, staffing/hiring, marketing, transportation/logistics, restaurant/retail/hospitality, and residential real estate. This year marks the 29th annual Pacesetter Awards. To qualify, companies must have their headquarters in Atlanta and posted 2023 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two years of sales growth over 50%.

For more information about EDS Service Solutions or to learn more about our services, please visit www.EDSservicesolutions.com. You can also follow our journey and updates on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eds-service-solutions/

Contacts

Chloe Cleveland



EDS Service Solutions, LLC



404-445-8255



ccleveland@edsservicesolutions.com