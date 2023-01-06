Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the Newegg management team will participate in the following investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference



Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023



Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. EST



Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast live (registration required) and a replay will be available for 90 days on the Newegg investor relations section of the website at https://newegg.io/newegg_ir.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

