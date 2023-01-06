<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference
Business Wire

Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference

di Business Wire

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the Newegg management team will participate in the following investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast live (registration required) and a replay will be available for 90 days on the Newegg investor relations section of the website at https://newegg.io/newegg_ir.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Newegg Commerce Inc. IR

IR@newegg.com

Articoli correlati

Brightcove to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

Badger Meter Enhances Smart Water Capabilities With Acquisition of Syrinix

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced the acquisition of Syrinix, Ltd., a privately held provider of intelligent...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Brightcove to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire