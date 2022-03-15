New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner Awards the Securiti Platform and PrivacyOps Approach the Coveted Privacy Trust Mark

PrivacyOps Platform is the First to be Recognized by Office of the Privacy Commissioner

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA—Securiti, the leader in multicloud data protection, privacy and governance, today announced that the Securiti platform has been awarded the country’s Privacy Trust Mark from the New Zealand Office of the Privacy Commissioner. The Privacy Commissioner awards the Privacy Trust Mark to a product or service which warrants recognition for excellence in privacy. Securiti is the first data protection, privacy and governance product to receive this highly regarded designation.

“The Privacy Commissioner awarded the Privacy Trust Mark to the Securiti platform because it warrants recognition for excellence in privacy,” said Liz MacPherson, Acting Privacy Commissioner. “We were particularly impressed by the system’s ability to both help people exercise their right to access and correct their personal information and help agencies facilitate these requests rapidly, completely, and accurately. The emphasis on minimising unnecessary data collection and storage and improving the ability to audit data holdings will also help reduce the risks associated with privacy breaches.”

“We are honored to be awarded the Privacy Trust Mark,” said Rehan Jalil, President and CEO of Securiti. “To be the first (and only) data protection, privacy and governance platform to achieve this designation from a country at the forefront of privacy is a testament to our commitment of advancing the market with innovative technology.”

The protection and privacy management of customer data has become an increasing area of concern for many organisations faced with evolving regulatory mandates. This challenge is exacerbated as organisations migrate to multicloud environments with data sprawling across hundreds of data stores. Securiti has developed a new approach to data protection, privacy and governance that unifies previously siloed point solutions in one cloud scale platform and uses artificial intelligence to automate all the obligations companies must fulfill to comply with regulatory requirements.

Additional resources:

About Securiti

Securiti is the leader in multicloud data protection, privacy and governance. Organizations globally rely on Securiti to secure and govern data systems and apps, meet global privacy regulations and stay compliant. Securiti was the “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2020, received the “IAPP Privacy Innovation Award”, and named to the list of “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2021” by Forbes. To learn more, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

John Cunningham



Vice President International – Securiti



+61 417487458



john.cunningham@securiti.ai