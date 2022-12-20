New York Speeds up Traffic With Award-winning Cashless Tolling System by Kapsch TrafficCom

Highest traffic volume and commercial traffic toll point in the USA to use cashless tolling

Intelligent Transportation Society NY awarded Kapsch with the ITS Project of the Year 2022

VIENNA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kapsch TrafficCom USA announces the delivery completion for a new tolling system covering four bridges and two tunnels between New York and New Jersey. The final step of the project, for which the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Kapsch TrafficCom were awarded ITS NY Project of the Year 2022, went live on December 11th.

With the new system, the toll point with the highest traffic volume and commercial traffic in the United States will offer cashless tolling. This means that millions of drivers taking the tunnels or bridges into the city are no longer forced to stop at toll booths.

“With the system for the Lincoln Tunnel going live, we have concluded six years of tireless work to enable cashless tolling for drivers crossing between New York and New Jersey,” comments JB Kendrick, President Kapsch TrafficCom USA. “I want to thank the team for their effort and, of course, also the Port Authority for the great cooperation in this project.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton comments: “This upgrade is a win-win for all drivers who use our crossings by cutting precious minutes from daily commutes, by reducing vehicle accidents in toll lanes, and by decreasing emissions from vehicles waiting in line to pay cash at toll booths.”

The scope of the project included the replacement of the legacy toll collection system at all Hudson River and Staten Island Bridge crossings operated by the Port Authority with AET technology provided by Kapsch. For E-ZPass users, nothing will change. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plates automatically recorded and receive their bills via mail.

The tolling system covers four bridges, two tunnels, thirteen zones, two-way traffic with one direction tolled at reversable lanes and three plazas. Kapsch installed new tolling sensors and equipment providing proprietary stereoscopic nVDC technology in order to create all electronic transactions.

FULL TEXT press release at: https://www.kapsch.net/en/press

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries.

Contacts

Kapsch TrafficCom AG



Sandra Bijelic



P +43 50 811 1720



sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net