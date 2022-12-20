<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire New York Speeds up Traffic With Award-winning Cashless Tolling System by Kapsch...
Business Wire

New York Speeds up Traffic With Award-winning Cashless Tolling System by Kapsch TrafficCom

di Business Wire
  • Highest traffic volume and commercial traffic toll point in the USA to use cashless tolling
  • Intelligent Transportation Society NY awarded Kapsch with the ITS Project of the Year 2022

VIENNA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kapsch TrafficCom USA announces the delivery completion for a new tolling system covering four bridges and two tunnels between New York and New Jersey. The final step of the project, for which the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Kapsch TrafficCom were awarded ITS NY Project of the Year 2022, went live on December 11th.

With the new system, the toll point with the highest traffic volume and commercial traffic in the United States will offer cashless tolling. This means that millions of drivers taking the tunnels or bridges into the city are no longer forced to stop at toll booths.

With the system for the Lincoln Tunnel going live, we have concluded six years of tireless work to enable cashless tolling for drivers crossing between New York and New Jersey,” comments JB Kendrick, President Kapsch TrafficCom USA. “I want to thank the team for their effort and, of course, also the Port Authority for the great cooperation in this project.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton comments: This upgrade is a win-win for all drivers who use our crossings by cutting precious minutes from daily commutes, by reducing vehicle accidents in toll lanes, and by decreasing emissions from vehicles waiting in line to pay cash at toll booths.

The scope of the project included the replacement of the legacy toll collection system at all Hudson River and Staten Island Bridge crossings operated by the Port Authority with AET technology provided by Kapsch. For E-ZPass users, nothing will change. Those without E-ZPass will have their license plates automatically recorded and receive their bills via mail.

The tolling system covers four bridges, two tunnels, thirteen zones, two-way traffic with one direction tolled at reversable lanes and three plazas. Kapsch installed new tolling sensors and equipment providing proprietary stereoscopic nVDC technology in order to create all electronic transactions.

FULL TEXT press release at: https://www.kapsch.net/en/press

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries.

Contacts

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Sandra Bijelic

P +43 50 811 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

Articoli correlati

UBS Asset Management and J.P. Morgan Execute First Electronic Bilateral Trade via FlexTrade’s FlexFI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Actionable liquidity on European credit is now seamlessly available within FlexTrade's EMEA trading workflow. LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems, a global leader...
Continua a leggere

New Rivals, Customer Demands Transform Swiss Banking

Business Wire Business Wire -
Banks in Switzerland look beyond traditional platforms and partners to achieve continuing business model innovation, ISG Provider Lens™ report...
Continua a leggere

USGS Recognizes Sanborn Expertise in AI/ML for Natural Resource Mapping

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the US Geological Survey (USGS) are exploring the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Clarity AI e LSEG annunciano la sigla di una partnership finalizzata a offrire...

Business Wire