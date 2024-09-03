New VIZIO Sports Zone Simplifies Game Discovery

New feature on VIZIO Smart TVs helps users find the biggest sporting events in one place

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is putting sports fans front and center with its all-new VIZIO Sports Zone games and content hub, accessible from the VIZIO Home screen. This new centralized discovery experience is a sports fan’s ticket to finding the biggest live sporting events like a pro, bringing together the top live broadcasts and on-demand content across multiple streaming apps into one space. From football to basketball, collegiate or professional level, VIZIO Sports Zone makes it faster and easier for sports fans to find and stream games directly from the VIZIO Home screen.









“Just in time for the exciting fall sports season, VIZIO Sports Zone takes the VIZIO home entertainment experience to the next level – making it easier for fans to find their favorite teams and the most exciting games each day directly on the TV,” said Steve Yum, Group Vice President of Product Management. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new feature to VIZIO Smart TV users.”

VIZIO Sports Zone helps users quickly and easily get to the action of the game in no time. Live and upcoming games are organized by sport and dedicated event pages display all streaming options across available apps. This takes the guessing out of where the game you’re hoping to catch will air – users will now be able to quickly find where to watch their events. Users can access VIZIO Sports Zone to find games across professional and collegiate leagues including NFL, NCAA Football, MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball. VIZIO Sports Zone users can also create their own personalized schedule by saving upcoming events to their personal watchlist. This allows users to go directly to their personalized Games Sports Watchlist row within VIZIO Sports Zone or access from the My Watchlist row on VIZIO Home.

The launch of VIZIO Sports Zone follows VIZIO’s exclusive presentation of The Women’s Cup on WatchFree+, underscoring VIZIO’s commitment to creating unique, fan-centric experiences for sports enthusiasts. Additionally, VIZIO WatchFree+, offers an ever-expanding library of content with more than 300 live channels and over 20,000 on-demand titles that span movies, news, sports, music, kids and family, reality and more – all built into your VIZIO Smart TV, no fees required.

To learn more about VIZIO Sports Zone, and VIZIO’s lineup of televisions and soundbars, please visit vizio.com.

